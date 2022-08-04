Greenville County School District displays weapons detection system

Read on www.wyff4.com
Related
WYFF4.com
Greenville Co. Schools works to fill remaining teacher openings ahead of first day of school
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Students across the Upstate are getting ready to tackle the school year in the next few days. Some districts are working to fill last-minute teacher vacancies ahead of the big day. This is new different Greenville County Schools where leaders are working to make sure every...
Top 25 public high schools in SC, compared to data
Several public high schools in the Upstate are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let's take a look.
WYFF4.com
Man injured in Greenville County shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a shooting investigation is underway. Deputies were called to the address of the Park at Sondrio apartments on Pelham Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot...
FOX Carolina
New signs put up on Lake Keowee to help crews responding to emergencies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS) announced that signs marking emergency locations have been put up around the lake to help crews respond to emergencies faster. Officials explained that these signs can be used as reference points that people can use to tell first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Traffic shift on I-85 will soon impact drivers in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers will soon see a traffic shift on Interstate 85 southbound in the Pelham Road exit area. It's part of the lane extension construction that will eventually give drivers four lanes from Pelham Road to the I-85 and I-385 interchange. The South Carolina Department of...
1 injured in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting left one man injured early Saturday morning in Greenville. Deputies responded after 2 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a man being shot on Anderson Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man […]
FOX Carolina
Services announced for Spartanburg County employee killed in crash
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Details have been released about the funeral service for a Spartanburg County employee killed in a crash involving a deputy. A visitation for Rick Graham will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Fletcher’s Funeral Service from 4 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, a...
988 call center in Greenville receives drastic influx of calls
The state-wide suicide prevention call center in Greenville County has seen an influx of increased calls since the launch of the 988 hotline in July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of several break-ins in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday for several break-ins in the county. Deputies and other agencies charged Charles Eugene Bryson, of Ware Shoals, with multiple burglaries and larcenies. We previously reported that deputies responded to multiple residences around Highway 252 in reference to several break-ins that appeared […]
Man dies following house fire in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Greenwood Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, first responders responded to a house fire on Sunrise Circle around 4:29 p.m. The coroner’s office said they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Mark Anthony […]
Emergency repair closes Greenville Co. road for weekend
Portions of White Horse Road will be closed for sewer repairs starting Friday night and throughout the weekend.
WYFF4.com
SLED part of search for evidence on Oconee County property
SENECA, S.C. — State investigators were part of a search Wednesday in Oconee County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at an address on Mormon Church Road. They said it was in connection to the search for evidence in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Plesantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers tell us they want smoother pavement and more traffic lights on Pleasantburg Drive, in Greenville County. Plesantburg is about seven miles long, running between US-29 and I-85, in Greenville. You’ll find Greenville Technical College and Bob Jones University off this road. The pavement...
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power in Greenville Co., Duke Energy says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands are waking up to no power Friday morning in the Greenville County area. A crash in the West Greenville area caused an outage Thursday night that continued into Friday morning. Greenville County dispatch said deputies responded to the crash around 11 p.m. at the...
FOX Carolina
School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.
Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
FOX Carolina
New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
Family of murder victim call on City of Greenville for change
The family of a murder victim is calling on the City of Greenville to tear down the house where she was killed.
WYFF4.com
Crews restore power to thousands after outage in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — 5 p.m. Update:All major outages have been repaired in Greenville County, according to the Duke Energy outage map. Duke Energy website is again showing more than 3,000 customers without power in the Simpsonville area. It now says the estimated restoration is 5:45 p.m. The City...
Crash kills 1 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Spartanburg. The coroner said the crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The person was later pronounced dead at […]
1 dead in crash in Greenville
One person died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Greenville.
Comments / 0