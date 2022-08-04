The Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day committee is donating the latest book on the historic Yellowstone Trail to libraries on the Trail in St. Croix County. In celebration of the annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day coming on Saturday, Aug. 13, copies of "A Good Road from Plymouth Rock to Puget Sound: A Modern Guide to Driving the Historic Yellowstone Trail, 1912-1930" were delivered this week. They will soon be available for borrowing from community libraries in Hudson, Roberts, Hammond, Baldwin, Woodville and River Falls, plus the University Library in River Falls. A copy of the book was also donated to the St. Croix County Historical Society for their reference library.

SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO