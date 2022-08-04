ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.

NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Education
City
Grafton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Medford, MA
City
Boston, MA
labroots.com

Mandated Masking & Vaccination Gets a University Back to 'Normal'

Students at Boston University were told to get vaccinated and wear masks on campus. That has allowed people to attend classes as usual, and without spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The findings have been reported in JAMA Network Open. "Going back to full-occupancy, in-person teaching at Boston University did not lead to SARS-CoV-2 transmission in-class," said corresponding study author John Connor, Ph.D., associate professor of microbiology at the Boston University School of Medicine.
BOSTON, MA
westfordcat.org

After 10 years of service, WestfordCAT says farewell to Steve Edwards

WESTFORD — After 10 years of dedicated service, WestfordCAT is saying farewell to Video Systems Engineer Steve Edwards as he moves on to a new position. Steve has been an invaluable part of the WestfordCAT team, covering hundreds of local government meetings, a number of Westford Academy graduation ceremonies and Town Meetings, as well as being the resident “tech guru” in the office, providing technical and editorial support for those in need.
WESTFORD, MA
Boston

Here’s how the Orange Line shutdown will affect schools and colleges

“We have to look at it from not only the student and the family, but also the staff so that our classrooms are staffed properly.”. The MBTA’s announcement that it will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days coincides with the first day of school for Boston Public Schools on Sept. 1, forcing many students to shift the way they get to school.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Universities#College#Tufts University Medford
Thrillist

The 11 Best Deals You Can Score During Dine Out Boston

Boston is home to spectacular cuisine 365 days a year, but spring and summer usher in some truly incredible opportunities for Bay State gourmands thanks to Dine Out Boston. Established back in 2001, this food-focused event occurs for two weeks each March and August, with the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau working with local restaurants to highlight some of the finest dining experiences available in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers

It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Boston Magazine

At Moëca, a Talented Cambridge Restaurant Team Takes on Seafood

The neighborhood restaurant and raw bar is sibling to Giulia and is now open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday, with more nights to come. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. For Michael Pagliarini, the Best of Boston-winning chef behind Italian gem...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
universalhub.com

Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury opened to pedestrians today

Ron Newman took in Boston's second Open Street celebration, this time on Blue Hill Avenue. No cars allowed - just people on foot or on bicycle. The last of the three scheduled Open Streets this year is r Sept. 24 on Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard. The city has yet to announce any dates for Newbury Street.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler dies at 80

BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has died at the age of 80. Schwoegler worked at WBZ for 33 years.A Navy veteran, author and teacher, Schwoegler had a knack for making complicated weather events simple with the help of his vibrant laugh.  Schwoegler was at WBZ for the Blizzard of '78. "I did that for five days in a row," he recalled in 2018. "The other guys couldn't get in."He won New England's first Emmy Award for Outstanding Meteorologist and eventually earned a spot in the Massachusetts Broadcaster's Hall of Fame, along with co-workers Jack Williams, Liz Walker and Bob Lobel.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Brookline Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation

The police chief in Brookline, Massachusetts, has been placed on paid administrative leave following allegations that he violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said the town was made aware last week of multiple allegations that Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez had violated the...
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston

WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist

The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy