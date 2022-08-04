Lashana Lynch to Star as Rita Marley in Untitled Bob Marley Biopic for Paramount

Read on www.thewrap.com
Related
Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Was Partly Inspired by This Cult Musician’s Legacy
Click here to read the full article. Jordan Peele’s sprawling sci-fi horror flick Nope was inspired, in part, by a burned CD a friend handed him in the mid-2000s. Scrawled, simply, with the word “Exuma,” the CD contained cult Bahamian performer Tony Mackey’s 1970 debut — and the kernel that would become an epic film about the Black figures history has forgotten. “I immediately responded to the haunting and elemental quality of his music,” Peele tells Rolling Stone of Exuma, whose records are basically aural movies about zombies, gods, and slaves rising up to punish their oppressors — with a parade...
Popculture
Chris Meredith, Guitarist for Grammy-Winning Albums, Has Died
Christopher Meredith, one of the most prominent bass players in reggae music who played on multiple Grammy-winning albums, has died. Meredith died at a hospital in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, July 27 following a weeks-long illness, his son, Chrissano, confirmed to The Gleaner. Meredith was 54. According to Chrissano, the...
Angelica Ross to Star in ‘Chicago,’ Becoming First Openly Trans Woman to Lead a Broadway Musical
Angelica Ross is set to make history as the first openly trans woman to lead a Broadway show, stepping into the shoes of the iconic Roxie Hart of “Chicago.”. Now in its 25th year, “Chicago” and its leading nightclub dancer-turned-murderess Roxie have regularly cast buzzy headliners, most recently with Pamela Anderson, who wrapped her eight-week stint earlier this year. But never before has the role been played by a transgender actress.
Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary
In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
RELATED PEOPLE
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
AOL Corp
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died
The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world. There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Hulu’s ‘Mike’ Creator Hopes Tyson, Who Previously Slammed Series, Will ‘Change Opinion’ if He Watches the Show
Hulu’s “Mike” takes yet another look at the life of embattled boxing champion Mike Tyson, and series creator Steven Rogers told television reporters on Thursday he hopes the athlete, who has criticized the show, may change his opinion if he gets a chance to see it. “I...
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’
“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
thesource.com
Legendary Producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Launches Kids Music Writing Camp
Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, a multi-Grammy Award winning record producer, rapper, and songwriter, is looking to take on 10 music production protégés and spend 2 days in the studio with them. Darkchild is looking to give back and help find and develop amazing, undiscovered, youth talent. He...
Lauv Heals His Inner Child on Irresistible Sophomore Album, ‘All 4 Nothing’
Pop music got a little more lively today. San Franciso-hailing singer/songwriter Lauv has dropped his sophomore album, All 4 Nothing, which follows his 2020 LP debut, How I’m Feeling. The new 13-track record is Lauv—born Ari Leff—at his most creatively uninhibited. Each track features Lauv’s straight-up storytelling, which often emerged from the artist’s ability to freestyle lyrics on a mic while making the record. Oh, and those pop hooks? Irresistible.
Ronnie Dunn says new album ‘100 Proof Neon’ is a return to country music of the '80s
Country music icon Ronnie Dunn spoke about his upcoming album in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying it’s a return to the more traditional style of country music from the ’80s. Dunn’s seventh solo album, entitled "100 Proof Neon," is Dunn’s return to the kind of...
‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Review: Paramount+ Revival Series Is Comedy Comfort Food
When we last left Beavis and Butt-Head, the animated teenage miscreants from Highland, Texas who dominated MTV for much of the ’90s, they were plunked down in 2022, thanks to the wormhole that powered the sci-fi plotting of June’s Paramount+ movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head,” a nominal follow-up to that movie and de facto ninth season of the TV show that inspired it, makes no specific mention of this — though based on some small technological details (and the streaming content they consume), the boys have indeed remained in our time. In the first two episodes of this new season, it doesn’t look much different from their time. Beavis and Butt-Head have a tendency to mold their environment in their image. Or are they just so timelessly American that surprisingly little adaptation is necessary? Are we in the same collective stasis as two incessantly snickering morons in the same old Metallica and AC/DC t-shirts?
How Joni Mitchell Became a Millennial and Gen-Z Hero
Click here to read the full article. In the continual reordering of the popular-music canon, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Joni Mitchell’s complex, emotive, cerebral, ever-evolving music is ranking higher than ever. Her 1971 album Blue landed in the Top Three on Rolling Stone‘s most recent ranking of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, and artists from Taylor Swift to Harry Styles to Mitski to Phoebe Bridgers have been dropping her name for years. And when Mitchell recently returned to the stage at the Newport Folk Festival for her first performance since a near-fatal 2015 aneurysm, it broke the...
Miley Cyrus Once Covered The Beatles’ ‘A Day in the Life’ With a Psychedelic Rock Band
Miley Cyrus covered The Beatles' "A Day in the Life" in one take with a rock star who admired her skills as a vocalist.
‘I Love My Dad’ Film Review: Patton Oswalt Catfishing Saga Flirts With Comedy and Tragedy
If an episode of “Seinfeld” got struck by gamma radiation, hulked out and wandered into the world by its tragic, bizarre self, it might look a little like writer-director James Morosini’s “I Love My Dad.”. It’s a film about someone who, for perhaps sympathetic reasons, does...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0