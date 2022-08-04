ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to 3-year deal

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 2 days ago
ClutchPoints

3 biggest surprises from Mike Tomlin’s first Steelers depth chart for 2022

The end of the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has come. It has inevitably triggered a period of transition for the Steelers, starting with selecting QB Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NBA Draft. Pickett, however, is not starting, though that’s not much of a shocker. Having said that, Mike Tomlin’s squad has a lot more […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Mike Tomlin’s first Steelers depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Diontae Johnson's deal with the Steelers is perfect for player and team

Throughout their recent history, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been especially and specifically adept at selecting smaller receivers from smaller schools in the middle rounds, and turning them into stars. There is no better example than Antonio Brown, who the team took out of Western Michigan in the sixth round of the 2010 draft. We tend to forget this now in light of Brown’s… erratic behavior, but in his prime, he was the best route-runner in the game, and he could put just about any cornerback in a blender. There was Mike Wallace the year before, there was Emmanuel Sanders in the same draft that brought them Brown, and this year, there was Memphis’ Calvin Austin in the fourth round.
