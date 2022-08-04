Steelers, WR Diontae Johnson agree to 3-year deal

Read on www.semoball.com
Diontae Johnson celebrated his new contract in the Steelers' camp cafeteria
Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson received news of his contract extension while he was eating lunch with his teammates in the training camp cafeteria.
Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has asked the team for a trade, per report.
3 biggest surprises from Mike Tomlin’s first Steelers depth chart for 2022
The end of the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has come. It has inevitably triggered a period of transition for the Steelers, starting with selecting QB Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NBA Draft. Pickett, however, is not starting, though that’s not much of a shocker. Having said that, Mike Tomlin’s squad has a lot more […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Mike Tomlin’s first Steelers depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hot Clicks: New Running Back, Saint McLeod's Status, Lee Kpogba's Story + More
Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.
Why Diontae Johnson's deal with the Steelers is perfect for player and team
Throughout their recent history, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been especially and specifically adept at selecting smaller receivers from smaller schools in the middle rounds, and turning them into stars. There is no better example than Antonio Brown, who the team took out of Western Michigan in the sixth round of the 2010 draft. We tend to forget this now in light of Brown’s… erratic behavior, but in his prime, he was the best route-runner in the game, and he could put just about any cornerback in a blender. There was Mike Wallace the year before, there was Emmanuel Sanders in the same draft that brought them Brown, and this year, there was Memphis’ Calvin Austin in the fourth round.
‘We sucked’: Mike Tomlin has blunt take on Steelers’ run defense
If there is one thing the Pittsburgh Steelers need to improve come the 2022 season, it’s their run defense. As head coach Mike Tomlin said, they were really bad in that department last campaign. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Movin’ The Chains, Tomlin got brutally honest on...
NFL
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh after signing extension
Diontae Johnson inked a two-year, $36.71 million extension Thursday, keeping him under contract in Pittsburgh for the next three seasons. Johnson hopes it's a lot longer than that. "I love being a Steeler," Johnson said Thursday, via the team's official website. "I love it here. I want to finish my...
Mike Tomlin Gives Encouraging Update on Steelers Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers could see some of their injured stars return to practice as early as next week.
