Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

QB Lamar Jackson among Ravens starters who will not play in preseason opener as John Harbaugh guards health of key players | NOTES

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Marcus Williams and outside linebacker Justin Houston are among the Ravens starters who will not play in the team’s preseason opener Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. Coach John Harbaugh said he was not ready to announce his plans for subsequent preseason games but made it clear he will be guarding ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Concerning Injury News

This Thursday's practice session may go down as a costly one for the Baltimore Ravens. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum left practice an hour early after suffering a lower leg injury. Linderbaum reportedly grabbed his leg during a running drill. He then slowly left...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens tackle Ja’Wuan James hasn’t played since 2019 and is learning a new position. It’s a challenge he’s embracing.

Sweat cascaded from Ja’Wuan James’ forehead as he prepared to field questions from reporters after two hours of practicing in the ponderous heat Thursday. Even this bit of summer drudgery felt satisfying to the Ravens tackle after three seasons of absence defined by hobbling injuries, a pandemic and a contentious breakup with his previous team. Asked how badly he wants to be a normal, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides devastating injury update on OLB Vince Biegel

The Baltimore Ravens saw a few players leave practice on Thursday with injuries after being relatively healthy throughout the first few days of 2022 training camp. Fullback Ben Mason, center Tyler Linderbaum and outside linebacker Vince Biegel each couldn’t finish practice, and in Beigel’s case he was carted off of the field without putting any pressure on his leg.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Melvin Gordon feels Broncos are 'top-tier' team

The Denver Broncos are Colin Cowherd's pick to win the AFC West. Denver possibly made the biggest splash in the offseason when it traded for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Over the last four seasons, he's ranked second in the league in passer rating (106.3), and adding him to a roster with former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers (Justin Simmons and Courtland Sutton) plus emerging young talent (Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams), it's understandable to think the Broncos can win the division — a division that includes the Kansas City Chiefs.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Ravens Announce Injury Diagnosis For 2022 First-Round Pick

Baltimore Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice. Roughly 24 hours later, the team issued an official update on his status. After undergoing an MRI, it was determined that Linderbaum avoided a serious injury. However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Linderbaum will...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Zach Wilson with another solid practice in Jets' scrimmage

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --  Zach Wilson took the field at MetLife Stadium for the first time since last season and put together another solid practice. That's promising news for the New York Jets and their second-year quarterback. I really thought it was really good, coach Robert Saleh said of...
NFL
ESPN

Vikings' middle men Tomlinson, Phillips viewed as vital to D

EAGAN, Minn. --  The switch in schemes by the Minnesota Vikings and their edge rushing potential has dominated the narrative around their defense this season. With new addition Za'Darius Smith and healthy returner Danielle Hunter, the Vikings are well-stacked at the outside linebacker spots as long as the duo can stay out of injury trouble.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Houston 9, Cleveland 3

HBP--Valdez (Freeman). Umpires--Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight. T--3:01. A--24,712 (34,788). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Willie Snead IV is signing with the 49ers

Veteran WR Willie Snead is signing with the San Francisco 49ers. (Dov Kleiman on Twitter) Snead has bounced around the last few years after having his most productive years with Drew Brees in New Orleans. Since then, he had struggled to get his footing with the Ravens before playing in a limited role for both the Panthers and Raiders last season. Snead is most likely being signed as a depth piece, but the competition behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could be open in the 49ers' offense and Snead has shown he has the talent to earn that WR3 status. It is worth monitoring the 49ers' preseason and depth charts to see if Snead deserves a spot on benches in deeper leagues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lamar Jackson will not play in first preseason game Thursday

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This move is purely precautionary for the former MVP who is sitting...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

2022 Little League World Series: Schedule, results, how to watch and more

The Little League World Series is upon us, with 2022 marking the 75th anniversary of the tournament. And there's more fun to be had, as this is the first year of the tournament's expansion -- with the number of teams in the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) increased to 20 and the Little League Softball World Series (LLSWS) increased to 12.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
ESPN

Saturday's Major League Linescores

------ L.Garcia, P.Maton (7), W.Smith (8) and Vázquez; Quantrill, Stephan (7), Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W--Quantrill 8-5. L--L.Garcia 8-8. McClanahan, Yacabonis (7), Chang (8) and Bethancourt; G.Hill, Lange (6), Chafin (7), J.Jiménez (8), Castillo (9) and Haase. W--G.Hill 2-3. L--McClanahan 10-5. HRs--Tampa Bay, Chang (2). Detroit, Schoop (8).
BASEBALL
ESPN

Chicago Bears OT Jenkins returns to practice, denies clashing with coaches

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins returned to training camp on Saturday after missing seven straight practices with an undisclosed injury. Jenkins, who is in a ramp up period, only participated in individual drills. The second-year lineman would not disclose specifics of his injury, including whether he got hurt during the team's first practice on July 27, whether he's still dealing with back issues after undergoing surgery last offseason and what he's currently recovering from, but estimated that he should be at 100% full health in 'a couple of days.'
