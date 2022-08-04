ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres expect to cap season-ticket sales for first time in 2023

By Bryce Miller
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qwhk4_0h5HlPuX00
The trade that brought Juan Soto and others to the Padres sparked a Wednesday sellout at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Surging fan interest in the Padres , accelerated by trade-deadline moves that included the addition of 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto , is expected to cause the franchise to implement the first season-ticket-sales cap in history.

CEO Erik Greupner told the Union-Tribune the club already has eclipsed the sales record of 18,808 established in 2004, the season Petco Park opened. New ticket requests for the 2023 season pushed that total to more than 20,200 since news of the Soto trade broke.

“The fan response has been exceptional,” Greupner said. “Right now, people are realizing, I don’t want to be on the outside looking in."

The reason for a cap is three-fold, Greupner said. Since not all fans can afford to buy packages of at least 20 games, the team wants to hold back enough seats for single-game sales. Limiting season-long sales also would maintain enough inventory for big groups.

Another factor is maximizing revenue, since the team’s payroll is on track to blow past Major League Baseball’s luxury-tax threshold for a second consecutive season. Single-game tickets are sold at full price, while season tickets come with discounts.

Greupner said the plan is still being built, so an exact cap number has not been finalized. Other details, such as whether partial-season tickets will be sold once a cap is hit, also remain under discussion.

The Padres have drawn just under 2 million (1,989,766) through 54 home games this season and rank No. 5 in average attendance (36,848), trailing the Dodgers, Cardinals, Yankees and World Series-winning Braves.

Soto is the centerpiece of what many consider the biggest trade-deadline deal in baseball history. In his first game with the Padres, the crowd Wednesday of 44,652 was the third highest of the season, despite the game occurring in the middle of the week against a last-place team (a hoodie giveaway also helped).

“Really, the one ticket (area) left for season ticket membership is going to be upper level,” Greupner said. “There’s really nothing left on field level, nothing left on terrace level, nothing left in outfield reserves.”

Updates :
3:59 p.m. Aug. 4, 2022 : This article was updated to include the team’s attendance total and average through Thursday’s game.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Making Money By Spending Money

Things are about to get exciting in San Diego. The San Diego Padres made some big moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline in order to strengthen their ballclub. They acquired both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, brought in Josh Hader in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and picked up Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Scott Boras reveals the real reason why Eric Hosmer vetoed trade to Nationals

Well-renowned baseball agent Scott Boras was quite busy ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline, as he watched multiple clients get shipped off to new teams. Among them, Juan Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres, and first baseman Eric Hosmer ended up being acquired by the Boston Red Sox. The initial framework of […] The post Scott Boras reveals the real reason why Eric Hosmer vetoed trade to Nationals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
HeySoCal

Dodgers aim to continue recent dominance over Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the San Diego Padres Saturday evening at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers have had six winning streaks of at least six games this season, topped by an eight-game streak from July 13-24, as they have compiled Major League Baseball’s best record, 73-33. They lead the New York Yankees (70- 37) by 3 1/2 games in the race for home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Yankees#Braves#The Union Tribune#Major League Baseball
ClutchPoints

Padres: Final MLB trade deadline grades for San Diego

Undoubtedly, the San Diego Padres made the biggest splash over the last week in acquiring two MLB superstars, Juan Soto and Josh Hader. Fernando Tatis Jr. is still recovering from his fractured wrist, but manager Bob Melvin now has Tatis Jr., Soto, and Manny Machado as the top three hitters in his lineup. The Washington Nationals received a gigantic haul from the Padres, one of the most significant trades in MLB history.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy