Celebrity Shootout returns to Grand Blanc, featuring Jack Nicklaus, Jalen Rose

He spent two years in a Russian prison. Hear his prediction for Brittney Griner
Trevor Reed, an American citizen and Marine veteran recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, speaks to CNN after Brittney Griner, two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star, was sentenced to 9 years of jail time with a fine of 1 million rubles (roughly 16,400 USD) by a Russian court.
Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera fueled speculation regarding his future in the majors on Thursday. He noted ahead of the Tigers’ home matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays that he was unsure about whether he would decide to play in the 2023 campaign, as he mentioned that he needed to “talk to everybody to see […] The post Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mel Pearson reportedly fired by Michigan following investigation
Mel Pearson is reportedly out as head coach of Michigan’s men’s hockey team. According to reporter John U. Bacon, Michigan terminated Pearson’s employment on Friday. An investigation into Pearson’s hockey program was recently completed. The investigation into the Wolverine program revealed allegations of sexual or gender-based...
Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (August 7)
An overview of the news from this week in Wisconsin football and men's basketball recruiting.
Florida re-offers this 4-star in-state 2024 running back
Four-star running back Anthony Carrie was recently re-offered by the Florida Gators’ new coaching staff, according to Gators Online. The Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Florida) recruit impressed coaches during the a July camp, which he partially participated in due to the upcoming season. He and teammate Bredell Richardson, a four-star wide receiver ranked No. 77 overall in the class, performed individual drills for coaches and both picked up offers for the second time.
Tigers Legend Miguel Cabrera Mulling Future Over Amid Knee Pain
Miguel Cabrera had previously said that he wanted to play through the end of the 2023 season, but the Tigers' designated hitter could change his mind.
Your week in metro Detroit: We're ready for some 🏈
Very soon, the school bells across Michigan will be ringing, signaling the start to another year. And, as has been tradition in this state for generations, another back-to-school will kick off — literally — on Monday. That is when high school football teams are allowed to begin practicing....
WNEM
Hall of fame high school coach Leo “Smokey” Boyd dies.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - TV5 has learned that hall of fame coach Leo “Smokey” Boyd has passed away at the age of 91. Boyd was a great athlete in the 1940′s at Saginaw St. Peter and Paul High School and was also on Michigan State College’s 1952 National Champion football team.
