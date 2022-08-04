Read on www.hottytoddy.com
Related
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Finished Fourth Day of Preseason Camp
Ole Miss returned to the practice field for the fourth straight day of preseason camp on a warm Saturday. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media following practice. “Guy’s are working hard out there and it’s good that it was hotter out there than it had been,” Kiffin said. “Push them and get them uncomfortable. “
hottytoddy.com
Zach Evans Looking Forward to the Season
Ole Miss running back Zach Evans met with the media after practice on Friday. The Rebels have been in preseason camp for the past three days looking ahead to build on the spring. “It’s good vibes, a lot of working that is going on,” Evans said. “We are just putting...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Women’s Golf Releases 2022-23 Schedule
The Ole Miss women’s golf team has officially released its 10-tournament schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, head coach Kory Henkes announced on Friday. To open up their fall season, the Rebels will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to compete in the Cougar Classic (Sept. 12-13) hosted by the College of Charleston at Yeaman’s Hall Club. Ole Miss will then follow this up by heading to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where the tournament will have all three rounds broadcast live on the Golf Channel from Blessings Golf Club.
hottytoddy.com
Catcher for OHS Baseball Team Makes Roster for MLB All-American Game
This summer, Oxford High School senior and 2022 Region 1-6A Player of the Year, Campbell Smithwick, was among a select group of high school baseball players across the country to be recruited by the MLB (Major League Baseball) and USA Baseball, to participate in the Prospect Development Pipeline League held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hottytoddy.com
Pharmacy Graduate Programs Aim to Increase Diverse Workforce
To raise awareness about the field of pharmaceutical sciences and career pathways among potential students across the region, the Office of Research and Graduate Programs at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy is investing in increased outreach and recruitment efforts. The school’s efforts focus on diverse undergraduate student populations...
hottytoddy.com
Gray Named Director of Community and Workforce Development for OSD
The Oxford School District and Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation have partnered together to assist in developing career pathways for OSD students and strengthen the relationships between community stakeholders and the school district. Dr. Duncan Gray has been named the Director of Community and Workforce Development, a position based out...
hottytoddy.com
OPD Warns Drives to Stop for School Buses
The Oxford Police Department wants to remind motorists as students head back to the classroom to stop for school buses or face the consequences. Officers will be out looking for drivers who disregard the red flashing stop sign on stopped school buses in both marked and unmarked vehicles. “The safety...
Comments / 0