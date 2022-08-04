The Ole Miss women’s golf team has officially released its 10-tournament schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, head coach Kory Henkes announced on Friday. To open up their fall season, the Rebels will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to compete in the Cougar Classic (Sept. 12-13) hosted by the College of Charleston at Yeaman’s Hall Club. Ole Miss will then follow this up by heading to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where the tournament will have all three rounds broadcast live on the Golf Channel from Blessings Golf Club.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO