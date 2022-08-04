Special Weather Statement issued for Estill, Jackson, Lee, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-06 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, urban, low-lying, poor drainage, and other flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The threat remains for localized flash flooding due slow moving, heavy storms, albeit isolated to scattered. Storms may be more numerous in the mountains this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO