Special Weather Statement issued for Estill, Jackson, Lee, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Wolfe by NWS

Flood Watch issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, urban, low-lying, poor drainage, and other flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The threat remains for localized flash flooding due slow moving, heavy storms, albeit isolated to scattered. Storms may be more numerous in the mountains this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Jessamine The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clark County in central Kentucky Northeastern Jessamine County in central Kentucky Southwestern Bourbon County in central Kentucky Eastern Fayette County in central Kentucky * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cadentown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winchester. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
