Dry July Worsens Drought Conditions Across Iowa
The latest Water Summary Update for Iowa shows drought conditions worsened in July due to another month of below-normal rainfall throughout the state. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Hydrology Resource Coordinator Tim Hall says, “July was the fourth below-normal rainfall month in a row, and the sixth month this year that was drier than normal. We are seeing continued deterioration of conditions across northwest Iowa, as well as the introduction of drought conditions across a large area of southern Iowa. July is normally a fairly wet month, but the expected rainfall did not occur in much of the state.” Average precipitation was only 3.75 inches, about 1.51 inches below normal for July. As of Thursday, Aug. 4, nearly two-thirds of the state was experiencing some form of dryness, with extreme drought appearing in five counties in northwest Iowa. The Water Summary Update is prepared monthly by technical staff from the DNR, Iowa Department of Agriculture, U.S. Geological Survey, and others. The full report can be found included below.
Nasty heat continues for some into Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. The first focus of the forecast into tonight is heavy rain potential in northern Iowa. A boundary stretches from Nebraska, across NW Iowa into Minnesota this afternoon. Several disturbances rippling through the atmosphere along that front have already generated numerous storms and will continue to do so into Saturday night. Steering winds will push these storms along the boundary, leading to repeated downpours along the Iowa/Minnesota border region. There's now a Flood Watch out for the two northernmost tiers of counties in Iowa through Sunday morning. Localized amounts of 3-5" are possible in that watch. More broadly, rainfall of 1-3" is likely over the northern third of the state.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Bad Cases of ‘Corn Sweat’ Are Heating Up Iowa
Midwesterners are no strangers to oppressive summer temperatures. As a native East Coaster, one of the first things I really picked up on when I moved to Iowa was the whiplash-like weather that Iowa has. The winters are bitter and the summers are sweltering. In a recent report, parts of...
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
Almanac predicts snow from October to March & wintertime lows of -40 for Iowa
DES MOINES — As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some Iowans may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast...
BA.4.6: How a new coronavirus subvariant affects Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — New coronavirus variants continue to pop up every week, but one of the newest is specifically making its mark across the Midwest. That growing strain is BA.4.6, a subvariant of omicron. The CDC is projecting the variant to grow primarily in four states across the Midwest — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
Summit has easements for 270 miles of its carbon pipeline in Iowa
DES MOINES — Starting today, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, said hundreds of people have signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through...
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Hot Weekend For Central Iowa With Potential Severe Weather
Residents in central Iowa that have weekend plans outdoors will experience hot temperatures with a slight chance of thunderstorms. National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Ansorge says that temperatures will really warm up today and then carry on throughout the weekend with a high of 98 degrees on Saturday and 91 on Sunday. Ansorge says that people need to take precautions when outside.
Rail Merger Would Triple Iowa Train Traffic
(Undated) The pending merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern would eventually triple the amount of train traffic through parts of eastern and southern Iowa. Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andrew Cummings says that the railroad has plans to add sidings, extend existing sidings, and add electronic signaling systems – all to expand capacity so additional trains can be handled. The merger would create the only single-line railroad linking Canada, the U-S, and Mexico.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Iowa
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
How are E15 sales in Iowa this summer?
IOWA, USA — Click here for a list of the cheapest gas prices and locations for central Iowa. Earlier this year, President Biden called on the Environmental Protection Agency to issue emergency waivers for E15 gasoline. The fuel contains up to 15% ethanol and is typically prohibited in the summer months between June 1 and Sept. 15.
Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait law
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Planned Parenthood officials in Iowa have decided to dismiss their challenge to an Iowa law that requires abortion patients to wait 24 hours after their initial appointment to return to the doctor to get an abortion, The Iowa Supreme Court on June 14 allowed the law to go into effect, reversing a judge’s ruling that it was unconstitutional and sending the case back to the lower court for additional action. Planned Parenthood says it decided to dismiss the 24-hour waiting period law to focus its efforts on fighting the governor’s attempt to revive a six-week abortion ban law. The group also wants to counter efforts by Republican lawmakers to put before voters a constitutional amendment declaring no constitutional right to an abortion in Iowa exists.
Iowa Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday
DES MOINES, IOWA — The annual sales tax holiday on clothing and shoes. For the next two days – from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 5th until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th – no state sales tax will be charged on eligible clothing and shoe purchases.
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
Corn, heat, dogs help Missouri deputies capture wanted Iowa felon
Deputies in Nodaway County apprehended a wanted Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field.
