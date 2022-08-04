ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore police launch investigation after man dies in custody of first responders

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdBEa_0h5HjYme00

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has launched an internal investigation after a man died while in the custody of first responders, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a report of a person who had overdosed on drugs, police said.

They found a man who was suffering from signs of medical distress, according to authorities.

That man was being restrained by a bystander. A second bystander administered Narcan to the man, police said.

Medical personnel arrived and began tending to the man while an officer handcuffed him in an effort to keep him restrained, according to authorities.

The man became unresponsive while in custody. At that time, first responders began performing life-saving measures, police said.

Medical personnel put the man into an ambulance, uncuffed him, and took him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The Baltimore Police Department's SPecial Investigations Response Team and the Maryland Attorney General's Office will conduct a joint investigation into the man's death, police said.

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Frosh's office to investigate death of man handcuffed during medical emergency in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An independent investigation will be conducted into the death Thursday of a man who was in the custody of Baltimore City Police and first responders, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Friday.The Independent Investigations Division is investigating the incident, in which a man who was allegedly having a medical emergency was bound by police. Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a reported overdose, police said, where they found a man in the middle of the street in "medical distress."Police said the man was being restrained by a bystander when they arrived, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

14-year-old girl shot in Southwest Baltimore Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Southwest Baltimore that left a 14-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers began receiving reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Linnard Street around 8 p.m., police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital where her condition remains unknown, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigating workplace shooting in Southwest Baltimore, suspect still at large

BALTIMORE -- A 29-year-old man was shot during the incident Friday afternoon at MPI Label Systems, which is located in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive, according to authorities.The gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in serious condition, police said.Officers responded to the warehouse around 3:54 p.m.One employee, known as Julie, told WJZ that she hear four loud pops."I heard the four shots that were—they were not normal sounds. So it gave you that kind of weird feeling in your chest," she said. "And it was, like, a shot, a pause, and then three...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenage girl shot in west Baltimore dies at hospital

A 14-year-old girl shot Saturday night in west Baltimore has died, city police said. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said preliminary information indicates the girl was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

One man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northwest Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the northwest part of the city heard gunshots coming from the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue at 5:03 p.m., police said.They responded to the sound of gunshots and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures on the man. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded outside Park Heights shopping center, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday at a shopping center in the city's Park Heights section, Baltimore police said. Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane around 11 a.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in his right hand. He was taken to a hospital where he was expected to recover.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#First Responders#Sherwood Avenue#Johns Hopkins Hospital#General S Office
WNYT

Officer once charged in Freddie Gray case gets promoted

BALTIMORE (AP) — One of the six police officers who faced charges in the 2015 deadly arrest of Freddie Gray has been promoted from lieutenant to captain. The Baltimore Sun reports that Alicia White will serve as captain of the department’s Performance Standards Section, which conducts audits and inspections to make sure the agency is properly following its policies. She served in a similar role before her promotion Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Juvenile Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore: Police (UPDATED)

A juvenile has been charged for his role in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl who was found with life-threatening injuries in a Baltimore basement, police announced. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officers from the Baltimore County Towson Precinct responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where there was a reported shooting involving a minor.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot in Baltimore's Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Neighborhood Friday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Northeast Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers working in the northeast side of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Fenwick Avenue right before 9 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures before taking the man to a local hospital, police said.His condition remains unknown.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Amazon delivery driver recovering from surgery after violent carjacking in Wyman Park

BALTIMORE -- Scant details are available about a juvenile who was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a vehicle that was stolen from an Amazon delivery driver and then used to run her over.Police say they don't have an update on the case, which has attracted attention across the city.The delivery driver and single mother of two was working to make extra money in Wyman Park when someone stole the Nissan Rogue she had left parked on the street in the early hours of July 30.The delivery driver left the SUV running while delivering packages early...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wmar2news

Highway pedestrian crash leaves one person dead Saturday

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on I-70 that left one person dead Saturday morning. Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of concrete on the roadway in the area of MD 75. When they arrived, they discovered several cars were disabled. An initial...
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man arrested on hate crime charges in church vandalism

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a 66-year-old man on multiple hate crimes charges after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Anne Arundel County.The Capital newspaper reports that the graffiti discovered at Kingdom Celebration Center Wednesday followed a similar incident last month, when a racist slur was found on the church's doors before a food distribution one morning.Donald Eugene Hood Jr., 66, who has no fixed address, faces three hate crime charges and a fourth charge of malicious destruction of property in the most recent incident. Police identified him after reviewing surveillance footage from the church, according to a news release from the department.He was arrested Friday and was later released on his recognizance, the news release said.Police have not determined whether he was involved in the vandalism incident last month."I am appalled by these acts of hate targeting Black churches in our communities," County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement Wednesday.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported in White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of White Marsh Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard. There has been no word on any injuries, but the crash involves a rescue according to...
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC Washington

‘Old Man Bandit' Robbing Banks Since 1977: Police

A 67-year-old man arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the area has history robbing banks going back 45 years, police said. Steven Gregory Gass, aka the “Old Man Bandit,” robbed a bank in Montgomery County in 1977, police said. Gass pleaded guilty to robbing 19 banks...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
64K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy