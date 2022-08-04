A rainy Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina, saw only four groups complete their third rounds at the 2022 Wyndham Championship. With play set to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, it will be a sprint to the finish as Brendon Wu and Sungjae Im command the lead at 12 under with seven holes still needed to be played in their third rounds.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO