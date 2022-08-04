Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
Related
Golf.com
‘They’ve turned their back on Tiger Woods’: Analyst troubled by LIV lawsuit
Curtis Strange was talking about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf and LIV Golf’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour when Tiger Woods came up. And a thought on the 15-time major champ summed up most of Strange’s thoughts on the topic du jour rather efficiently. Strange, himself a...
Yardbarker
John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf
Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
golfmagic.com
Rickie Fowler set to miss FedEx Cup Playoffs again after Wyndham missed cut
It is extremely disappointing to see Rickie Fowler continue to toil on the PGA Tour and despite a late rally on Friday at the Wyndham Championship, he is more than likely to miss out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He entered the week in North Carolina ranked 123rd in the...
Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham
Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career. Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player faces missed cut agony on FedEx Cup Playoff bubble
PGA Tour player Austin Smotherman has missed the cut in heartbreaking fashion at the Wyndham Championship, ending his chances of progressing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. When play was called on Friday evening due to darkness at 8.20 pm local time, there were 65 players at 2-under-par or better and 88 players at 1-under-par or better.
Golf Digest
Peter Malnati’s son interrupts his dad's interview in most adorable moment of the week
The typical Thursday post-round interview on the PGA Tour tends to be predictable and boring. You get cliches about hitting the ball and making some putts, plus looking forward to the next day. Thanks to Peter Malnati’s son, Hatcher, there was some life in the flash interview area on Thursday...
CBS Sports
2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday
A rainy Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina, saw only four groups complete their third rounds at the 2022 Wyndham Championship. With play set to resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, it will be a sprint to the finish as Brendon Wu and Sungjae Im command the lead at 12 under with seven holes still needed to be played in their third rounds.
Wyndham Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?
The purse for the 2022 Wyndham Championship is just over $7 million. The post Wyndham Championship Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Women’s Open golf: final round updates from Muirfield - live!
Who will win the fifth major of the year in women’s golf? Join Scott Murray for the final round
SkySports
AIG Women's Open: Hinako Shibuno holds one-shot lead as Jessica Korda starts strongly at Muirfield
Shibuno, the 2019 champion, birdied her opening three holes and responded to a dropped shot at the par-three fourth by taking advantage of both par-fives on the front nine to reach the turn in 32. The 23-year-old picked up a shot at the 11th and cancelled out a bogey at...
golfmagic.com
FedEx Cup standings and the Playoffs: How does the season finale work?
The FedEx Cup is a reflection of the most in-form players throughout the PGA Tour season and one winner will be crowned with a huge cash bonus at the Tour Championship. The FedEx Cup season includes 47 events which began with the Fortinet Championship and will end this week at the Wyndham Championship. Official PGA Tour events award 500 points to first place.
Golf.com
Augusta National launched anti-LIV Golf campaign before 2022 Masters, lawsuit alleges
When Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley was asked about the rise of “rival golf leagues” in a press conference at the 2022 Masters, he did not exactly take out his flamethrower. “What is your stance on that?” SI.com’s Bob Harig asked Ridley about the threat of upstart tours,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Games-Barber wins javelin gold after overcoming COVID
BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber won Commonwealth Games javelin gold on Sunday, after defending her world title last month and then overcoming a bout of COVID-19.
Comments / 0