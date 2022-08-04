ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Yardbarker

John Daly: I 'begged' Greg Norman to let me join LIV Golf

Plenty of golfers have gone from the PGA Tour to the controversial LIV Golf league this year, and John Daly apparently wanted to be the next Tour defector. The Saudi-backed league has been able to lure away some of the best players on the Tour with massive amounts of money.
Golf Channel

Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham

Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career. Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.
Rickie Fowler
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player faces missed cut agony on FedEx Cup Playoff bubble

PGA Tour player Austin Smotherman has missed the cut in heartbreaking fashion at the Wyndham Championship, ending his chances of progressing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. When play was called on Friday evening due to darkness at 8.20 pm local time, there were 65 players at 2-under-par or better and 88 players at 1-under-par or better.
golfmagic.com

FedEx Cup standings and the Playoffs: How does the season finale work?

The FedEx Cup is a reflection of the most in-form players throughout the PGA Tour season and one winner will be crowned with a huge cash bonus at the Tour Championship. The FedEx Cup season includes 47 events which began with the Fortinet Championship and will end this week at the Wyndham Championship. Official PGA Tour events award 500 points to first place.
