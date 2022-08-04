ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with murder in State Street shooting

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Chicago man allegedly shot and killed another 23-year-old man in June. According to police, Rashon Kyle has been identified as the gunman who on June 12, 2022, fatally shot another man in the 4200 block of South State Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Kyle was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
AURORA, IL
qrockonline.com

Arrest of Woman in Joliet Wanted For Three Arrest Warrants In Will County

A 38-year-old Aurora woman arrested for Battery, Obstructing a Peace Officer had three Will County Warrants out for her arrest. On August 8, 2022, at 4:29 a.m., Joliet Officers responded to BP gas station (6 McDonough Street) for a disturbance. Officers determined that Hudson entered the gas station and demanded water from an employee. After the employee refused, Hudson sprayed the employee with mace and left the store. Officers located Hudson at the Dunkin Donuts across the street where she refused multiple times to provide her information to Officers. Officers placed Hudson into custody without incident.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Morris, IL
Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

SV Man Indicted For Allegedly Kicking A Police Officer

Alleged violence towards an officer has gotten a Spring Valley man indicted. A Grand Jury in Bureau County convened on Monday and handed down a one count indictment against 32-year-old Angalo Magnotti. He's accused of making physical contact with a police officer by kicking him in the leg. The officer testified before the Grand Jury.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl

AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
AURORA, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 9th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Jessica Cole, 41, of Morris, for theft and retail theft....
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a double shooting Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking just after midnight in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue when two males approached them and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Parents Of Convicted Killer Christopher Vaughn Sue Will County Prosecutors

The parents of a man convicted of killing his wife and three children are suing the office of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. The legal action accuses prosecutors of improper manipulation of the grand jury that indicted Christopher Vaughn. The suit claims a state police official knowingly falsely testified that blood found on a seatbelt in the Vaughn family SUV belonged to Vaughn’s wife. The defendant was found guilty of the 2007 murders of his family in 2012.

