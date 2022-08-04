Read on www.fox32chicago.com
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian Holman
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder in State Street shooting
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Chicago man allegedly shot and killed another 23-year-old man in June. According to police, Rashon Kyle has been identified as the gunman who on June 12, 2022, fatally shot another man in the 4200 block of South State Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Kyle was...
fox32chicago.com
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
qrockonline.com
Arrest of Woman in Joliet Wanted For Three Arrest Warrants In Will County
A 38-year-old Aurora woman arrested for Battery, Obstructing a Peace Officer had three Will County Warrants out for her arrest. On August 8, 2022, at 4:29 a.m., Joliet Officers responded to BP gas station (6 McDonough Street) for a disturbance. Officers determined that Hudson entered the gas station and demanded water from an employee. After the employee refused, Hudson sprayed the employee with mace and left the store. Officers located Hudson at the Dunkin Donuts across the street where she refused multiple times to provide her information to Officers. Officers placed Hudson into custody without incident.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Cooper Roberts experiencing PTSD after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The family of Cooper Roberts, the boy paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, released an update Tuesday afternoon on the 8-year-old's condition. Cooper is currently living at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab — it's a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago. During the mass shooting...
starvedrock.media
SV Man Indicted For Allegedly Kicking A Police Officer
Alleged violence towards an officer has gotten a Spring Valley man indicted. A Grand Jury in Bureau County convened on Monday and handed down a one count indictment against 32-year-old Angalo Magnotti. He's accused of making physical contact with a police officer by kicking him in the leg. The officer testified before the Grand Jury.
Aurora man charged in last week's stabbing death of 17-year-old girl
José Juan Gonzalez faces first-degree murder, criminal sexual assault, and numerous over criminal charges. According to Kane County prosecutors, Gonzalez stabbed and killed 17-year-old Lizbeth Muro in the 900 block of Lebanon Street.
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl
AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
fox32chicago.com
Dakotah Earley shooting: Young man who had to have leg amputated may be heading home soon
CHICAGO - The young chef who was shot and critically injured during a robbery in Lincoln Park could finally be heading home this week. Dakotah Earley's family says he is making great progress in his recovery. Earley was shot twice in the back and once in the back of the...
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 9th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Jessica Cole, 41, of Morris, for theft and retail theft....
No bail for domestic batterer who stormed home where his ex-girlfriend was: prosecutor
A 24-year-old Chicago man on probation for domestic battery allegedly invaded a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was at and threw landscaping bricks through windows and fought with occupants, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a double shooting Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking just after midnight in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue when two males approached them and started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Villa Park convict gets 8 more years for cutting off GPS monitor while attending brother's funeral
VILLA PARK, Ill. - A Villa Park man previously convicted of gunrunning and then accused of cutting off his electronic GPS monitor while attending his brother's funeral was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. On July 2, 2021, Bruce Berrier pleaded guilty to gunrunning and...
959theriver.com
Parents Of Convicted Killer Christopher Vaughn Sue Will County Prosecutors
The parents of a man convicted of killing his wife and three children are suing the office of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. The legal action accuses prosecutors of improper manipulation of the grand jury that indicted Christopher Vaughn. The suit claims a state police official knowingly falsely testified that blood found on a seatbelt in the Vaughn family SUV belonged to Vaughn’s wife. The defendant was found guilty of the 2007 murders of his family in 2012.
Teen shot near Red Line hours after Chicago police detail plans to combat CTA crime
A 29-year-old father was also shot on a CTA train at the same Red Line station over the weekend, Chicago police said.
