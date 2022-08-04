19-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by car at Mississippi Valley Fair

Read on www.wqad.com
Pen City Current
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
Man, boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash on Highway 61
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A man and a boy are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 5, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker on Highway 61, in between Davenport and Eldridge.
KWQC
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash Thursday in Eldridge, according to Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they received a 911 call about a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker southbound Highway 61 at 2:03 p.m....
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
qctoday.com
Name of deceased man in Friday fatal vehicle crash near Colona announced
The name of the man killed Friday morning in a vehicle collision near Colona was announced Saturday by the Illinois State Police. Mason T. Shea, 35, of Rock Island was killed in the head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. According to results of the preliminary investigation, a...
KWQC
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single vehicle crash Wednesday night at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, according to Davenport police. Officials said Davenport fire, Medic EMS, and police responded at 11:23 p.m. to the southwest parking lot of the fairgrounds for...
qctoday.com
2 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash near Eldridge
Two people are in the hospital after being thrown from a vehicle during a single-car crash Friday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m. Friday, authorities were alerted that a tan 1998 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 61, between Eldridge and Davenport, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It was determined the car struck a guardrail on the west side of the road, rolled several times and came to rest in the west ditch.
KWQC
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
ourquadcities.com
Two transported after late-Friday crash in Bettendorf
Emergency responders were on the scene about 9:30 p.m. Friday after two vans crashed on the 1800 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Two people were transported from the scene – at least one in handcuffs. Our Local 4 News crew saw neighbors gather to watch as officers talked with witnesses.
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa […]
KCJJ
Illinois man arrested after allegedly injuring Iowa City bouncer
An Illinois man faces charges that he injured an Iowa City bouncer during a Saturday night bar fight. Iowa City Police were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just before 10:45pm for a male fighting bouncers. An investigation determined that 57-year-old Kim Young of Woodridge, Illinois had been asked to leave the bar, but refused. Young allegedly punched a bouncer who was trying to get him out the door. Other bouncers stepped in, but Young reportedly picked one up and slammed him to the ground. Police say Young also bit a bouncer in the chest, leaving a mark.
KWQC
Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County
LANARK, Ill. (KWQC) - Several crews worked to clean up spilled hazardous materials following a fire early Friday in Lanark. At 6:02 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a 911 call about a small building on fire on West Carroll Street. Lanark and Shannon fire departments responded at the fire was quickly contained, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release on its Facebook page.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Police respond to report of shots fired Wednesday; Currently under investigation
The Muscatine Police Department (MPD) responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street on the evening of Wednesday, August 3. At approximately 11:35 p.m., a residence in this area was struck by gunfire but there were no reported injuries. According to MPD officials, the...
ourquadcities.com
Domestic battery suspect in QC fled, crashed, and was captured
On Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:28 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported Domestic Battery complaint in progress at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff. The suspect was observed leaving the area in a vehicle and a deputy attempted to initiate...
Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice
A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
KWQC
1 killed in head-on crash on US Route 6 in Colona
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6. Illinois State Police troopers responded around 6:35 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 at East 200th Street. Preliminary information indicates that a black 1995 Ford Mustang was westbound on Route...
Rock Falls woman found guilty of killing former friend in 2019 stabbing
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock falls woman accused of killing her former friend in a 2019 stabbing was found guilty in court on Friday. Nichole Elsesser, the suspect in the stabbing of 53-year-old Tracy Russel, was charged with both first and second-degree murder and was found guilty in the first degree after a five-day-long trial.
KCJJ
Two IC residents charged following overdose inside their home
A pair of Iowa City residents faces felony charges after a person allegedly overdosed inside their residence. 32-year-old Austin Snakenberg and 36-year-old Courtny Sherer were both booked into the Johnson County Jail around 11:45 Friday night. The two were wanted for their part in an incident last spring at their South Gilbert Street apartment. Officers were dispatched to the residence for a fentanyl overdose just after 2:30am on April 6th. Police say the ensuing investigation determined that Snakenberg and Sherer had allowed individuals into their apartment to use such substances as fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.
KWQC
1 injured in single car crash in Jo Daviess Co.
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured Wednesday after a single car crash in Jo Daviess County. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of South Derinda Road and East Skene Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a media release.
