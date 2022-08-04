ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

What Pete Rose told Harper about Philly before Phillies move

Pete Rose only spent five of his 21 seasons in Major League Baseball in Philadelphia, but the all-time hits leader has some pretty strong opinions on what the city's sports fans are like. And, love him or hate him, Rose does seem to understand the city and its fanbase better...
The Spun

Phillies Cut 2 Former All-Stars: Fans React

The Philadelphia Phillies were among the most active teams ahead of the trade deadline. They haven't stopped making roster moves since. This Saturday, the Phillies continued making notable roster decisions. The NL East ballclub has released outfielder Odubel Herrera and reliever Jeurys Familia. Both players were initially designated for assignment,...
FOX Sports

New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday

Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6...
FOX Sports

Nationals bring road skid into matchup against the Phillies

Washington Nationals (36-73, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-0, 1.00 ERA, .78 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-8, 3.25 ERA, .94 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -310, Nationals +250; over/under is 8 1/2...
Talk Nats

Game #109 Corbin for the 65th time since the World Series!

Since Patrick Corbin earned the win as the relief pitcher in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series, we will see the lefty in his 65th consecutive start with no appearances out of the bullpen. From the 2020 forward, Corbin has recorded ERAs of 4.66-to-5.82 in 2021, and this season so far, he has regressed further with a 6.57. Is it insanity to keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result? Corbin has thrown some gems since the end of the 2019 season, but his last gem was against the light hitting Marlins on July 4. He’s had five excellent starts of his 22 so far this year. That’s not a good percentage as 78 percent would not be excellent.
Larry Brown Sports

Tobias Harris has great Boban Marjanovic joke on wedding day

Tobias Harris is getting married on Saturday, as he eagerly announced on Twitter. That announcement, however, had to come with a slight clarification. On Saturday, Harris tweeted his excitement at getting to “marry my best friend.” To many, the Philadelphia 76ers forward’s best friend is Boban Marjanovic, as the two have a famous bromance dating back over half a decade. Part of that is due to how frequently the two were traded together, as they were both included in deals taking them to Detroit to the Los Angeles Clippers, then from there to Philadelphia. The two even starred in a commercial for Goldfish together.
Talk Nats

We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

 http://www.TalkNats.com

