NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for drug smuggling

Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Brittney Griner could 'hardly talk' after being handed 9 years in Russian prison, and was expecting half that, lawyer says
The WNBA player was detained in February and accused of drug smuggling after officials said they found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.
Becky Hammon Makes Her Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear
Just about everyone in the WNBA is speaking up and advocating for imprisoned Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner - and Becky Hammon is no exception. In a recent interview with Reuters, the Las Vegas Aces head coach called on the Russian government to "do the right thing." She asked for "leniency" and "grace" in hopes that Griner can be brought back to the United States.
NBA・
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
Brittney Griner's Defense Team Reacts To Russia's Ruling
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges. The 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested at a Moscow airport back in February when Russian officials found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner's legal team called this...
BET
Russia Reportedly Wants To Add Convicted Murderer In Prisoner Exchange Deal For Brittney Griner
The Russian government requested that Vadim Krasikov, a former officer in the country’s spy agency, be added to the United State’s proposed prisoner exchange deal for WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, CNN reports. Krasikov is currently serving a life sentence in Germany, where...
WNBA Player Brittney Griner Sentenced To 9 Years In Jail After Russian Drug Trial Verdict
American WNBA player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday by a Russian court, following a trial that convicted her of drug possession. The basketball player was detained by Russian authorities at an airport close to Moscow in February. She was carrying a vape cartridge containing cannabis oil in her luggage while travelling play club basketball, reported BBC.
Moscow says it's "ready to discuss" as U.S. seeks return of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan
Russia says it is "ready to discuss" a potential deal with the U.S., which is seeking the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. The U.S. has already sent Russian officials what it calls a "substantial proposal." Reporter Mary Ilyushina explains what the next steps in negotiations will be, and how long it may take.
