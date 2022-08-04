Teens in Transition program aims to empower students and reduce violence

CLAY COUNTY — After the initial planning meeting, Rebuilding Together Kansas City is again seeking team leaders and teams to take on 12 more homes to help area homeowners. "We hope you will join us in repairing homes and rebuilding lives of our neighbors in need by participating in our annual Rebuilding Day. While 12 homeowners have been selected so far, we have 12 more homeowners who are requesting help with home repairs and safety modifications," said Executive Director Clay McQuerry in a statement.

