Teens in Transition program aims to empower students and reduce violence

Read on www.kmbc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Related
Kansas City students graduate from 'Teens In Transition' program
It's an exciting day for twenty local teenagers graduating the Teens in Transition program. On Thursday, 20 students graduated from the program.
KMBC.com
Parkwood Pool hosts first 'Sheriff's Day at the Pool' in Wyandotte County
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Community members swam and ate for free at the Parkwood Pool on Saturday as part of the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Day at the Pool. The Unified Government of Wyandotte County, Kansas City Kansas Police Department, and Wyandotte County Parks and Rec all partnered together to host the event.
KMBC.com
Aug. 5, 2022 Editorial: Start of another school year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether you have school-age children or not, we all need to be aware of the start of another school year. With more traffic and more children walking or waiting along roadways, we all need to give ourselves more time when traveling. Keep in mind these tips from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration:
KMBC.com
COMMUNITY DAY: Warriors' Ascent
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Warriors’ Ascent offers hope, healing, and unconditional love to veterans and first responders who have seen and experienced the unthinkable. Many are dealing with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and post-traumatic stress. Participants, called ‘Warriors’ participate in a five day immersive experience to understand their trauma and begin to heal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Olathe Public Schools unveils new crisis alert system
OLATHE, Kan. — TheOlathe School District will be the first in Johnson County with state-of-the-art lockdown technology districtwide. The announcement comes five months after a shooting at Olathe East High School and just before the start of classes. The district's security team unveiled the new system to the school board Thursday night.
KMBC.com
School bus driver shortage forces Independence to change pickup boundaries
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence School District will start the year with fewer school bus drivers and routes than it hoped to have. "Even on a good year, it's hard to fill your staffing needs for bus drivers," said Dr. Dale Herl, school superintendent. The school bus driver shortage...
1 killed Saturday in 3000 block of East 49th Street
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in the 3000 block of East 49th Street.
When is the first day of school at Kansas City-area districts?
Kansas City-area students and teachers are gearing up to return to school, but Kansas students will be going back to class before Missouri kids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gladstonedispatch.com
Volunteers needed to make repairs to homes of those in need
CLAY COUNTY — After the initial planning meeting, Rebuilding Together Kansas City is again seeking team leaders and teams to take on 12 more homes to help area homeowners. "We hope you will join us in repairing homes and rebuilding lives of our neighbors in need by participating in our annual Rebuilding Day. While 12 homeowners have been selected so far, we have 12 more homeowners who are requesting help with home repairs and safety modifications," said Executive Director Clay McQuerry in a statement.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
kcur.org
Kansas City's new community engagement coordinator wants to increase accessibility to funding
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Kansas City citizen engagement coordinator Gary Jones. Jones talked about how he got into public service, what he hopes to do with the Office of Citizen Engagement, and why he wants to be a "one-stop shop" for the people of Kansas City. Jones...
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
WIBW
Man convicted of attempted second-degree murder for “senseless firearm violence”
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted of two counts of attempted second-degree murder after an instance of “senseless firearm violence” in which no one was injured. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says on Friday, Aug. 5, a jury convicted Charles D. Thomas II,...
kshb.com
The connection between migraine and mental health
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Biohaven Pharmaceuticals is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Nearly 40 Million Americans are impacted by migraines and depression, but there are ways to cope. Former co-host of “The Doctors” Judy Ho and chair of the American Migraine Foundation ,Dr. Larry Newman join us to explain the connection between migraine and mental health.
Kansas City siblings admit to robbing Pizza Hut delivery driver in 2020
A pair of siblings from Kansas City, Missouri, admitted to robbing a Pizza Hut delivery driver in 2020, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri’s office announced.
Lenexa police search for SUV theft suspect wearing #15 jersey
Video shows a car theft suspect wearing what appears to be a Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes jersey while stealing a Land Rover.
KCPD locates parent of found child Tuesday
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department located a parent of a 4-5 year old boy found in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday.
Kansas City, Kansas, man charged for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was arrested and charged for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
AOL Corp
FBI task force arrests ‘person of interest’ in Overland Park gas station killing
A Kansas City man has been taken into custody as a “person of interest” in the killing of 26-year-old Shaquille J. Jackson at an Overland Park gas station over the weekend, a police spokesman said Friday. The FBI Fugitive Task Force assisted in taking the person of interest...
Comments / 3