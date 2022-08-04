Family members accused of stealing from woman on day of husband’s funeral

Read on www.winknews.com
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife
A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
Man accused of killing FMPD officer assaults inmate in jail
According to a police report, Wisner Desmaret, who is accused of killing a FMPD officer, struck a fellow inmate in the face at the Naples Jail Center on Thursday.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies investigating a shooting at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue
Collier County Deputies responded to a call about a shooting on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue. According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. A home nearby this incident has tire...
Arrests made for tiny home theft
Lee County deputies arrested three suspects on Friday for their involvement in the theft and destruction of a tiny home.
Unidentified man breaks into several cars, steals wallets
Authorities are searching for a man who broke into many vehicles and stole wallets on Monday in the overnight hours.
Sarasota police investigating burglary
Sarasota police said they are investigating a robbery in the San Remo neighborhood Thursday.
WINKNEWS.com
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe
UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
santivachronicle.com
POLICE: Lost and Found Property
The below listed items have been turned into the Sanibel Police Department as found property. To claim lost and found property, you will need to provide proof of ownership i.e., photographs, receipts, and/or specific details about the lost item. If you have any questions or wish to claim lost property, call the Sanibel Police Department at (239) 472-3111 and ask for Kurt Schulte.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect wanted after robbing Gold Rush Arcade in Fort Myers
SWFL Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect accused of taking a large amount of money from Gold Rush Arcade on Cypress Lake Drive on Aug. 4. Another arcade robbery and the crook is still on the loose, video shows them calmly walking out of the arcade with a bag full of cash.
wild941.com
Florida Man Busted With LOTS Of Weed In Grow House
Florida has lots of beaches and lots of theme parks. But one Florida man had lots of weed in his house in Fort Myers. Police caught wind of the grow house after multiple tips from concerned neighbors. After entering the home, police found 28 mature marijuana plants, 34 juvenile marijuana plants and multiple THC products.
WINKNEWS.com
New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral
New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
WINKNEWS.com
City of Fort Myers to provide funds to Crime Stoppers to assist in search for suspects
Two men were killed a day apart and since those responsible are on the run the city of Fort Myers is going to help with the search. The city of Fort Myers is helping with the search by providing funds to Crime Stoppers after a football coach was shot and killed in his truck. And Danny Hand, 61, was killed the very next day by a hit-and-run driver.
WINKNEWS.com
Prolific Collier County burglary suspect faces more charges, 44 in total
One of Collier County’s most prolific burglary suspects faces more charges after detectives say they found evidence from his storage unit linking him to a break-in at a Naples car wash last year. Anatoly Kutsar, 40, has been in the Collier County jail since his arrest on Sept. 21,...
Florida man attacked with weed whacker over lawn work pay, report says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was attacked with a weed whacker after getting into a payment dispute with a lawn care worker, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WBBH reported Friday that the victim, a resident of Lehigh Acres, used another person to cut his lawn for around two months before the incident. A […]
Missing 17-year-old last seen in Naples
A missing child alert has been sent out for 17-year-old Octavia Joseph. She is black with brown eyes and has black hair with blonde tips.
WINKNEWS.com
Police search for 2 accused of vandalizing Charlotte Harbor Event Center with spray paint
The Punta Gorda Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in the above photos regarding vandalism at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. According to police, the suspects could be seen on video spray painting the word “BENT” on the walls of the building on Tuesday night. Police...
Authorities search for 3 people involved in home burglary
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people involved with a home burglary in Lehigh Acres on July 28.
Three people arrested for punching wheelchair-bound man
Three people were arrested after being caught on video punching a wheelchair-bound man in North Fort Myers on Saturday.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire tears through The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel
Fire and smoke wreaked havoc at the beloved Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel on Saturday night. Smoke and flames were seen pouring from the roof of the restaurant. At least 10 fire trucks and three ambulances were at the scene. According to a former employee, the fire started just before...
