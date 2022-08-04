Read on www.sidneydailynews.com
Dayton, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Eaton football team will have a game with Carroll High School on August 06, 2022, 07:00:00.
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney wraps up 1st week of practice
SIDNEY — The staff remains the same for Sidney’s football program, but the duties for veteran head coach Adam Doenges and longtime assistant Kyle Coleman have changed a bit. Coleman has moved from defensive to offensive coordinator, while Doenges has added defensive coordinator duties to his workload. Doenges...
Daily Advocate
Bradford Football cancels varsity season due to short roster.
BRADFORD — Bradford High School will not field a varsity football team this year. Bradford Schools Superintendent Joe Hurst said the school had to withdraw from playing at the varsity level due to the number of kids on the team and their inexperience. “Less than half, there was 15...
Sidney Daily News
Miss Bremenfest contestants announced
NEW BREMEN — The contestants for the annual Miss Bremenfest Pageant have officially been announced. The Miss Bremenfest Pageant will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium at New Bremen High School. The six contestants participating in the pageant are:. • Mckenzie...
Operation Football preview: Oakwood relying on player leadership in face of low numbers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oakwood football team has dealt with declining numbers in recent seasons, but this year may be the toughest year. The Lumberjacks’ varsity roster consists of just 39 players. Oakwood went 4-7 overall and finished 5th in the Southwestern Buckeye League in 2021. While it’s the smallest team Butch Snider has […]
Sidney Daily News
Tree lottery winners announced
SIDNEY — The winners of the Sidney Tree Board’s Tree Lottery program have been announced by the city of Sidney. “A total of 60 entries were received for the city’s second Tree Lottery program. Thirty-five lucky property winners were randomly selected to have a tree planted in the public right-of-way in front of their homes this fall,” said a city of Sidney press release.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jonthan David Fosnaugh, 37, of Berne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Joseph Andrew Hall, 42, of Franklin, was charged with speeding, $135...
Sidney Daily News
Small goat, big trophy
Eli Zumberger, 12, of Minster, walks his reserve grand champion wether pygmy goat back to its pen after showing it at the 2022 Auglaize County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 4. Eli is the son of Greg and Amy Zumberger.
Fox 19
Kings Island debuts two new passes
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Neal Post, G.A.R, has arranged for a special car on the Big Four railroad to accommodate persons from this county desiring to attend the National Encampment at Buffalo, N.Y. The special car will be attached to the morning passenger train on August 23. ————
dayton.com
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
dayton.com
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
dayton.com
Week-long ReviveSpringfield prayer event offers comfort to locals
Springfield and Clark County are in the midst of a weeklong prayer event that will see more than 2 dozen local churches unite to comfort and help residents deal with the negative effects and challenges of the last two-plus years. ReviveSpringfield is an event happening daily through Friday, Aug. 12...
Highest-rated things to do in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated things to do in Dayton on Tripadvisor.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Brunch in Dayton This Weekend
Dayton, Ohio, is located in the Western part of the state. It is home to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Dayton Art Institute, and a vibrant food scene. Traveling to Dayton is simple with a nearby airport and multiple interstates intersecting in the city. The Buckeye State...
dayton.com
Springfield’s First Friday event celebrates ‘Dog Days of Summer’
New music and a different sound from an area favorite and the first release from an up-and-coming artist will be among First Friday highlights along with the Dog Days of Summer. The monthly event celebrating what’s happening in downtown Springfield will begin around 5 p.m. today with specials from participating...
Vandalia closes multiple facilities as safety precaution
The Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course, Cassel Hills Pool and the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center will also be closed today.
Sidney Daily News
Circus to visit Jackson Center
JACKSON CENTER — The circus is coming to Jackson Center. Sponsored by the Jackson Center Growth Association, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will visit the village for two shows on Wednesday, Aug. 10, t 5 and 7:30 p.m. The circus tents and animals will be at the Tiger Trail Park located at 607 S. Main St. behind Grace Lutheran Church,
Pedestrian strike occurs in Dayton overnight
The man was transported to Miami Valley hospital following the accident, according to regional dispatch. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
