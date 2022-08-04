Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Recap: Liberty Braves Group Q2 Earnings
Liberty Braves Group BATRK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty Braves Group missed estimated earnings by 16.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was up $382.00 million from...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
US News and World Report
Apollo's Q2 Earnings Rise as Athene Helps Brave Dealmaking Slowdown
(Reuters) -Apollo Global Management Inc reported a 13% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as income from its annuities provider Athene more than compensated for a decline in asset sales amid a slowdown in dealmaking. Apollo recorded an adjusted net income of $566 million in the three months to June...
CVS raises annual COVID-related revenue forecast to $3 billion
Aug 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Wednesday lifted its annual outlook for COVID-19-related revenue as it expects sales of over-the-counter coronavirus tests to more than double this year, sending shares up over 5%.
etfdailynews.com
Robert W. Baird Increases Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $30.00
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings
IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
A Preview Of Lument Finance Trust's Earnings
Lument Finance Trust LFT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lument Finance Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Lument Finance Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Mesa Air Group Earnings Preview
Mesa Air Group MESA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mesa Air Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Mesa Air Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 6.9% to $1.4 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Party City Holdco's trading volume reached 581.0K shares. This is 14.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million. Gogoro GGR shares increased by...
Deutsche Post reports double-digit Q2 earnings growth
BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE)reported double-digitgrowth in revenue and earnings on Friday and confirmed its outlook for 2022, as its flourishing freight and express business built on an already-strong start to the year.
tickerreport.com
Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells $64,170.51 in Stock
R Carter Pate also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, July 8th, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. On Wednesday, June 1st, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares...
freightwaves.com
Yellow’s shares soar as LTL carrier posts strong quarter
Shares of Yellow Corp. soared more than 26% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the less than truckload carrier posted earnings per share that more than tripled consensus estimates and reported its highest quarterly operating income since 2007. Earnings per share came in at $1.17, compared to a net loss of...
tipranks.com
Clorox Stock Falls on an Unimpressive Q4 Show, Dismal Guidance
CLX stock lost more than 6% following weak fourth-quarter results and Fiscal Year 2023 guidance. Shares of Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) dropped 6.1% in Thursday’s pre-market trading session after the company reported unimpressive results for the fiscal fourth quarter (ended June 30) and disappointing guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023.
YETI Lowers FY22 Forecast Despite Q2 Revenue Growth
YETI’s stock price was down almost 20% in early trading Thursday (Aug. 4) after the company reduced its fiscal 2022 forecast, despite seeing revenue growth in the 15% to 17% range in the three months ending July 2. The company’s sales were up 17% year over year to $420...
Papa John's Q2 Earnings Fall Short Of Expectations
Papa John's International Inc PZZA reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.5% year-on-year to $522.67 million, missing the consensus of $529.63 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.74 missed the Street view of $0.75. Total comparable sales growth fell 1.4% versus 9% growth in the prior year. Comparable sales improved 0.9% in...
