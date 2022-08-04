ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
Benzinga

Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Liberty Braves Group Q2 Earnings

Liberty Braves Group BATRK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty Braves Group missed estimated earnings by 16.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was up $382.00 million from...
Benzinga

Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
US News and World Report

Apollo's Q2 Earnings Rise as Athene Helps Brave Dealmaking Slowdown

(Reuters) -Apollo Global Management Inc reported a 13% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as income from its annuities provider Athene more than compensated for a decline in asset sales amid a slowdown in dealmaking. Apollo recorded an adjusted net income of $566 million in the three months to June...
etfdailynews.com

Robert W. Baird Increases Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $30.00

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
Benzinga

Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings

IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Lument Finance Trust's Earnings

Lument Finance Trust LFT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lument Finance Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Lument Finance Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Mesa Air Group Earnings Preview

Mesa Air Group MESA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mesa Air Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Mesa Air Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
tickerreport.com

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells $64,170.51 in Stock

R Carter Pate also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, July 8th, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. On Wednesday, June 1st, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares...
freightwaves.com

Yellow’s shares soar as LTL carrier posts strong quarter

Shares of Yellow Corp. soared more than 26% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the less than truckload carrier posted earnings per share that more than tripled consensus estimates and reported its highest quarterly operating income since 2007. Earnings per share came in at $1.17, compared to a net loss of...
tipranks.com

Clorox Stock Falls on an Unimpressive Q4 Show, Dismal Guidance

CLX stock lost more than 6% following weak fourth-quarter results and Fiscal Year 2023 guidance. Shares of Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) dropped 6.1% in Thursday’s pre-market trading session after the company reported unimpressive results for the fiscal fourth quarter (ended June 30) and disappointing guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023.
pymnts

YETI Lowers FY22 Forecast Despite Q2 Revenue Growth

YETI’s stock price was down almost 20% in early trading Thursday (Aug. 4) after the company reduced its fiscal 2022 forecast, despite seeing revenue growth in the 15% to 17% range in the three months ending July 2. The company’s sales were up 17% year over year to $420...
Benzinga

Papa John's Q2 Earnings Fall Short Of Expectations

Papa John's International Inc PZZA reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.5% year-on-year to $522.67 million, missing the consensus of $529.63 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.74 missed the Street view of $0.75. Total comparable sales growth fell 1.4% versus 9% growth in the prior year. Comparable sales improved 0.9% in...
