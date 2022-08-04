Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO