Benzinga
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know
Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
CVS raises annual COVID-related revenue forecast to $3 billion
Aug 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Wednesday lifted its annual outlook for COVID-19-related revenue as it expects sales of over-the-counter coronavirus tests to more than double this year, sending shares up over 5%.
Benzinga
Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat
Tenneco Inc. TEN incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
FOXBusiness
Beyond Meat cuts revenue forecast, jobs as plant-based boom fizzles out
Beyond Meat lowered its forecast for 2022 revenue on Thursday and said it would cut several jobs at a time when demand for its plant-based products is fizzling out in the United States. Shares in the company declined 6% in extended trading. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BYND BEYOND...
tickerreport.com
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $154.00
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.
Regeneron quarterly profit slumps as COVID antibody sales dry up
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) reported a 72.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lacklustre sales of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail after the U.S. health regulator decided to limit its use earlier this year.
tickerreport.com
Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Hold
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Analyst Ratings for Ansys
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ansys ANSS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ansys has an average price target of $281.0 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $250.00.
Mesa Air Group Earnings Preview
Mesa Air Group MESA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mesa Air Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Mesa Air Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
tickerreport.com
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Lifted to A- at TheStreet
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
tickerreport.com
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.24 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells $64,170.51 in Stock
R Carter Pate also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, July 8th, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00. On Wednesday, June 1st, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares...
Deutsche Post reports double-digit Q2 earnings growth
BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE)reported double-digitgrowth in revenue and earnings on Friday and confirmed its outlook for 2022, as its flourishing freight and express business built on an already-strong start to the year.
