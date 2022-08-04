Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO