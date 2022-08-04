ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Benzinga

Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings

IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Ansys

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ansys ANSS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ansys has an average price target of $281.0 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $250.00.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock

Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Enphase Energy ENPH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Enphase Energy has an average price target of $263.13 with a high of $313.00 and a low of $230.00.
tickerreport.com

Credit Suisse Group Lowers Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $154.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.
Benzinga

Recap: Liberty Formula One Group Q2 Earnings

Liberty Formula One Group FWONA reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty Formula One Group beat estimated earnings by 218.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was up $243.00...
pymnts

YETI Lowers FY22 Forecast Despite Q2 Revenue Growth

YETI’s stock price was down almost 20% in early trading Thursday (Aug. 4) after the company reduced its fiscal 2022 forecast, despite seeing revenue growth in the 15% to 17% range in the three months ending July 2. The company’s sales were up 17% year over year to $420...
tickerreport.com

Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Hold

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.
tickerreport.com

Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FXDailyReport.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) topline grows 22%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock rose 0.98% (As on August 5, 11:20:07 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. GAAP and Non-GAAP net income increased compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to strong product revenue growth and a one-time $900 million payment in connection with the amendment of Vertex’s collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter of 2021. The payment to CRISPR is included in acquired in-process research and development expenses (“Acquired IPR&D”) in the second quarter of 2021. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2022 were $9.3 billion, an increase of approximately $1.7 billion compared to December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by strong revenue growth and operating cash flow.
