Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings
IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
CVS raises annual COVID-related revenue forecast to $3 billion
Aug 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Wednesday lifted its annual outlook for COVID-19-related revenue as it expects sales of over-the-counter coronavirus tests to more than double this year, sending shares up over 5%.
Analyst Ratings for Ansys
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ansys ANSS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ansys has an average price target of $281.0 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $250.00.
Tesla (TSLA) announces 3-for-1 stock split with stock dividend coming August 24
Tesla (TSLA) announced today that it is moving forward with its 3-for-1 stock split and the stock dividend is coming on August 24. Yesterday, Tesla shareholders voted on a proposed 3-for-1 stock split and approved it with a strong majority (over 815 million shares for and just 9 million shares against).
Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock
Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Enphase Energy ENPH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Enphase Energy has an average price target of $263.13 with a high of $313.00 and a low of $230.00.
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $154.00
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.
Recap: Liberty Formula One Group Q2 Earnings
Liberty Formula One Group FWONA reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty Formula One Group beat estimated earnings by 218.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was up $243.00...
YETI Lowers FY22 Forecast Despite Q2 Revenue Growth
YETI’s stock price was down almost 20% in early trading Thursday (Aug. 4) after the company reduced its fiscal 2022 forecast, despite seeing revenue growth in the 15% to 17% range in the three months ending July 2. The company’s sales were up 17% year over year to $420...
Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Hold
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.
Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after acquiring an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) topline grows 22%
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock rose 0.98% (As on August 5, 11:20:07 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. GAAP and Non-GAAP net income increased compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to strong product revenue growth and a one-time $900 million payment in connection with the amendment of Vertex’s collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter of 2021. The payment to CRISPR is included in acquired in-process research and development expenses (“Acquired IPR&D”) in the second quarter of 2021. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2022 were $9.3 billion, an increase of approximately $1.7 billion compared to December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by strong revenue growth and operating cash flow.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 6.9% to $1.4 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Party City Holdco's trading volume reached 581.0K shares. This is 14.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million. Gogoro GGR shares increased by...
