DNR investigates oil contamination in northern Wisconsin

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating contaminated soil near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.

DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.

Enbridge officials said they couldn't find a leak in the pipeline and believe the contamination was from a past discharge, according to the DNR. Agency staff have visited the site several times and haven't detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining, department officials said.

Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner said “only a trace amount of product” was found during scheduled system maintenance. She said the line was shut down as a precaution.

Line 5 runs from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario, crossing about 12 miles of the Bad River's reservation. Enbridge is looking to reroute 41 miles of the pipeline south of the reservation after the tribe sued in 2019 to have the section crossing its lands removed.

The DNR is currently finalizing an environmental impact statement for the project. The agency's draft environmental impact statement drew intense criticism from environmental groups, tribal members and activists who argued it didn't adequately evaluate impacts, including the risk of spills.

Tom
5d ago

More like the Indians dumped some oil there to cause more trouble. So Jerry do you have an electric car?? Or electric motor on your boat? Or you don't use any plastics I hope? Enbridge put a pipeline through my property and did nothing but top notch work.. The last thing they want is an oil spill oil. They inspected it once a week by helicopter. The installation job was truly professional and they totally restored the terrain.. Where would you like your oil to be transported instead? Over the railroad? Or down the highway in tanker trucks?? Talk about spills?? Come on man, use your head!

