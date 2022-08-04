Texas health agency says its plan to extend maternal Medicaid coverage is “not approvable” by feds

Read on www.ksat.com
Phone bills are about to go up for some in Texas. Here’s why.
Some Texans can expect their phone bills to go up starting this month after the Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July. The commission, which regulates...
T-Squared: At long last, here’s the full program for #TribFest22
This morning, we're excited to share the amazing full program for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, our 12th annual but best-ever ideas weekend. Over three jam-packed days — Sept. 22-24 — we'll gather thousands of friends and neighbors and fellow Texans in downtown Austin for more than 100 conversations about the future of our cities, our state, our country and our world, not to mention, in a moment of peril, our democracy.
Lawmakers decry collapsing Texas juvenile prison system, ask Abbott to call special session
Texas' youth prison system urgently needs money to crawl out of its growing crisis, in which children are at times locked in cells 23 hours a day and nearly half of detained youth have been on suicide watch, the agency's director told lawmakers Tuesday.
Gov. Greg Abbott accepts debate invitation in Rio Grande Valley, Beto O’Rourke pushes for more forums
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group in partnership with KSAT. KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will be part of the panel of journalists involved in the debate, which will be televised and streamed online. Challenger Beto...
Greg Abbott agrees to one debate with Beto O’Rourke, but O’Rourke wants more
Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he has agreed to debate Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke on Sept. 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. O'Rourke said he would debate Abbott in...
70% of Texas teachers are on the verge of quitting, survey finds
A vast majority of teachers in Texas say they are on the verge of quitting, according to a recent survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA). Seventy percent of surveyed teachers said they were seriously considering leaving teaching altogether — the highest ever recorded number in the teacher moonlighting and morale survey.
What laws did Texas pass to make schools safer after the Santa Fe massacre? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – On May 18th, 2018, a teenage gunman shot 12 people at Sante Fe High School near Houston. Ten of those victims died. Over a year later, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law several bills aimed at making Texas schools safer. The pieces of legislation focus on a handful of areas, including the following:
Republicans, Democrats prioritize legislative races targeting Collin County and South Texas seats
Two years ago, Democrats were gearing up for a rare opportunity in modern times: capturing the Texas House majority. But after they came up woefully short — and Republican-led redistricting...
EPA launches investigation into Texas environment agency’s permitting process for concrete batch plants
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is the subject of an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency following complaints that the state agency violated civil rights laws in its permitting of concrete batch plants.
Local foster care organization now able to care for 10 times more children than last year
BULVERDE, Texas – As the state’s foster care system changes, so do the roles of local organizations. The state is in the process of privatizing the foster care system. It will still continue to do investigations, but will leave placement and case work to private organizations divided into regions.
Go “Inside the Interim” with Rio Grande Valley-area lawmakers at our free public event
What are Texas legislators in the Rio Grande Valley hearing from their constituents, and what are they prioritizing in the 2023 session?. Join us Aug. 24 in Edinburg or tune in online to hear local RGV lawmakers talk about how the last session has impacted life in South Texas, the upcoming midterm elections and what it all means for the 2023 legislative session.
5 trending Texas videos from July include smokenado, flaming wind turbine
There was a lot of heat in Texas this July and it wasn’t just from the weather. Wildfires, a pipeline explosion and a flaming wind turbine all made headlines last month. Trending videos, provided by Storyful, show a range of different headlines from July, including a waterspout and a “smokenado.”
Yelp’s list of top bookstores in Texas includes 2 San Antonio shops
SAN ANTONIO – Hey San Antonio readers, two local bookstores were listed among the best in Texas. Yelp on Wednesday released its list of the top bookstores in the Lone Star State, based on user ratings. The Twig Book Shop at the Pearl landed at No. 21 and Nine...
