Morris, IL

NBC Chicago

Chicago Violence: At Least 5 Killed, 21 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least five people have been killed and 21 others injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, according to police. In the most recent fatal incident, a 41-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a shooting at approximately 1:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of South Tripp, police stated. The victim was on the street when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown individual, authorities said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb

Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Person of Interest in Ohio Quadruple Homicide Has Ties to Chicago: FBI

A multi-state manhunt is underway for a person of interest wanted in connection with the killings of four people near Dayton, Ohio, according to authorities. Stephen Marlow, 39, is suspected in the deaths of four people who were killed in a Butler Township neighborhood early Friday, according to WDTN, the NBC affiliate in Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Men Reject Plea Deals for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Two Chicago men charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea deals offered by federal prosecutors, according to court records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates. Athanasios Zoyganeles, who was arrested and charged in February, accepted a deal and pleaded guilty on July...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Road Closures, Tips From Officials As Weekend Events Begin

With multiple festivals and concerts happening throughout the weekend in Chicago, street closures, additional crowds and increased traffic is expected to hit the area. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications urged residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious behavior to 9-1-1 in a statement released Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

More Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in DuPage County, Prompting Health Advisory

DuPage County residents are being asked to take precautions to protect against West Nile virus following an uptick in the number of mosquito samples testing positive. In a news release, the DuPage County Health Department revealed an increase in mosquito samples that tested positive for the virus, however a specific number of samples remains unclear. Statewide, 408 batches of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. No human cases have been reported this year.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza

He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Healthy White Sox Feeling Confident Against Rangers

Healthy White Sox feeling confident against Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. All the pieces are in place for the Chicago White Sox to make a run at winning the American League Central Division. It's just a matter of keeping everyone on the field. The encouraging news for the...
CHICAGO, IL
