At least five people have been killed and 21 others injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, according to police. In the most recent fatal incident, a 41-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a shooting at approximately 1:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of South Tripp, police stated. The victim was on the street when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown individual, authorities said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO