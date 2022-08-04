Read on www.nbcchicago.com
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on 7/30Adrian HolmanMorris, IL
Back to School Fest at Nowell Park on 7/30Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Chicago Violence: At Least 5 Killed, 21 Injured in Weekend Shootings
At least five people have been killed and 21 others injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, according to police. In the most recent fatal incident, a 41-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a shooting at approximately 1:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of South Tripp, police stated. The victim was on the street when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown individual, authorities said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.
Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb
Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
Person of Interest in Ohio Quadruple Homicide Has Ties to Chicago: FBI
A multi-state manhunt is underway for a person of interest wanted in connection with the killings of four people near Dayton, Ohio, according to authorities. Stephen Marlow, 39, is suspected in the deaths of four people who were killed in a Butler Township neighborhood early Friday, according to WDTN, the NBC affiliate in Dayton.
Party Bus Swipes At Least 15 Vehicles Along Busy Lake View Street
A rather unusual scene unfolded Saturday in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood as a party bus traveling down Broadway smashed into more than a dozen vehicles, according to witnesses. Cell phone video obtained by NBC 5, taken just before 3 p.m., shows a white party bus trying to move through traffic,...
Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle While Lying on South Side Street, Chicago Police Say
A woman has died after she was struck and killed by a vehicle while lying on a street on Chicago’s South Side Saturday night. According to Chicago police, the unidentified woman was seen walking in and out of the street in the 9700 block of South Halsted at approximately 9:05 p.m. Saturday.
2 Chicago Men Reject Plea Deals for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Two Chicago men charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea deals offered by federal prosecutors, according to court records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates. Athanasios Zoyganeles, who was arrested and charged in February, accepted a deal and pleaded guilty on July...
Road Closures, Tips From Officials As Weekend Events Begin
With multiple festivals and concerts happening throughout the weekend in Chicago, street closures, additional crowds and increased traffic is expected to hit the area. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications urged residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious behavior to 9-1-1 in a statement released Thursday.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels in Chicago Area, At-Home Treatment
Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But experts say some locations are seeing more than others. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
UpRising Bakery Allowed to Resume Hosting Events After Reaching Agreement With Village Officials
A suburban bakery that has faced vandalism and harassment will be allowed to move forward with scheduled events, including a brunch show with drag performers, after reaching an agreement with officials on Thursday. According to a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union, UpRising Bakery and Café in suburban...
Need School Supplies? Here's Where to Get Free Back-to-School Items in Chicago
The start of the new school year is almost here, but school supply costs have risen, and many families are still struggling financially because of the pandemic. To assist families, local groups are holding school supply giveaways and drives throughout Chicago. Here is a list of events happening in the...
Chicago Public Schools Loses Another $30 Million in Expected State Funding
A change in state funding has caused Chicago Public Schools to lose almost $30 million in expected state money, representing yet another hit as district officials warn of ramifications in both the near and distant future. The school district, Illinois’ largest by far, was surprisingly categorized Friday in the second...
Teven Jenkins Addresses Trade Rumors, Won't ‘Disclose' Injury Information
LAKE FOREST – Teven Jenkins returned to Bears practice for the first time in over a week Saturday at Halas Hall. The young offensive tackle did light work during individual drills but didn't participate in any competitive team drills during practice in the 90-degree heat. Jenkins missed seven practices...
Photos: See Inside a New Indoor Water Park Coming to Calumet City
A new development is planning to make a splash in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will feature a rooftop pool, lazy river, multiple...
More Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in DuPage County, Prompting Health Advisory
DuPage County residents are being asked to take precautions to protect against West Nile virus following an uptick in the number of mosquito samples testing positive. In a news release, the DuPage County Health Department revealed an increase in mosquito samples that tested positive for the virus, however a specific number of samples remains unclear. Statewide, 408 batches of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. No human cases have been reported this year.
Dylan Cease Pitches 6 Strong Innings, White Sox Beat Rangers 2-1
Cease pitches 6 strong innings, White Sox beat Rangers 2-1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first...
Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza
He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
Bears Training Camp Observations: Justin Fields Displays Growth Without Weapons
LAKE FOREST – It was an oppressively hot day at Bears training camp Saturday at Halas Hall. But one that provided yet another opportunity for the Bears to evaluate quarterback Justin Fields and how he responds to adversity. On Saturday, Fields was without four of his likely top six...
Forecast: Periods of Rain Expected Sunday, With Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Some Areas
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the Chicago area over the next two days, with some northern counties potentially seeing nearly two inches of rain before a system finally pushes out of the region. According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch has been issued...
Healthy White Sox Feeling Confident Against Rangers
Healthy White Sox feeling confident against Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. All the pieces are in place for the Chicago White Sox to make a run at winning the American League Central Division. It's just a matter of keeping everyone on the field. The encouraging news for the...
Do You Need to Test Negative After Having COVID? What to Know About Ending Isolation
If you test positive for COVID and isolate, do you need a negative test before you can see people again?. It's a question many are asking after news first broke that President Joe Biden tested negative, then positive again days later. While there is currently no requirement to test out...
