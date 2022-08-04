Uvalde County district attorney testifies during hearing over release of Robb Elementary shooting records

Read on www.ksat.com
Comal District Attorney Announces Felony Convictions for June, July
Comal County District Attorney (DA) Jennifer Tharp says her office disposed 597 convictions in district courts in June and July. Some 181 of those were felony convictions. The DA’s office used “enhancements” to lengthen the prison sentences of some of the repeat offenders. According to a statement...
Travis County judge overseeing drunken driving cases pleads guilty to DWI
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County judge who presides over drunken driving cases will serve just one day in jail after pleading guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Lipscombe, who has presided over the Travis County Court-at-Law No. 3...
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
CBS Austin
Eight years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
SAN ANTONIO — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff's Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday. Arredondo...
Police: Woman charged with murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged with murder in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO. Comal County deputies,...
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
Williamson County officials investigating homicide of 70-year-old in Florence
FLORENCE, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night in Florence, Texas. The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m., with officials getting a 911 call about a shooting that had occurred on the 4500 block of County Road 245 just outside of Florence.
1 dead in shooting at southeast Austin gas station
Police are responding to shooting in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Association.
First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
San Marcos police won't investigate abortions, official says
The San Marcos Police Department is not devoting any resources to investigating abortions, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. Stapp said that the city's police chief, Stan Standridge, advised officers on the issue last month. According to a directive from Standridge, the San Marcos Police Department will not investigate an abortion case unless that abortion or attempted abortion results in the death or serious injury to the expectant mother.
Police searching for suspect involved in possible north Austin road rage incident
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for a man involved in a possible road rage incident that took place last week in north Austin. According to a woman that didn’t want to be identified, she and her son were driving on Dessau Rd. when a man pulled up behind them and was honking at them to speed up.
San Antonio Councilwoman Teri Castillo denies claim that abortion-rights vote is merely symbolic
San Antonio District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo led the charge for the resolution her colleagues passed 9-2 Tuesday to push back at Texas' pending "trigger law" banning abortion access. Her office penned the resolution, modeled after a similar measure passed by Austin's city council. What's more, she worked with Mayor...
Comal County to extend burn ban
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Commissioners Court has voted to extend a burn ban and continue to outlaw all outdoor burning in the county for another 90 days. The burn ban extension will start at 6 a.m. on Aug. 10. The extension recommendation came from the Comal...
New law could help solve case of 4 teens killed in Austin yogurt shop
President Joe Biden signed H.R. 3359 on Wednesday, putting the Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act of 2021 into law. Texas Senator John Cornyn co-sponsored the bill in the senate. The new law requires federal agencies to revisit cold case murders and apply new technologies. The Austin yogurt shop...
