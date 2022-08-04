Uvalde County district attorney testifies during hearing over release of Robb Elementary shooting records

The San Marcos Police Department is not devoting any resources to investigating abortions, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. Stapp said that the city's police chief, Stan Standridge, advised officers on the issue last month. According to a directive from Standridge, the San Marcos Police Department will not investigate an abortion case unless that abortion or attempted abortion results in the death or serious injury to the expectant mother.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO