ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde County, TX

Uvalde County district attorney testifies during hearing over release of Robb Elementary shooting records

KSAT 12
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksat.com

Comments / 2

Related
mycanyonlake.com

Comal District Attorney Announces Felony Convictions for June, July

Comal County District Attorney (DA) Jennifer Tharp says her office disposed 597 convictions in district courts in June and July. Some 181 of those were felony convictions. The DA’s office used “enhancements” to lengthen the prison sentences of some of the repeat offenders. According to a statement...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Uvalde County, TX
County
Travis County, TX
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Hays Co. deputies arrest man wanted on 17 counts of vehicle burglary

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the 18th fugitive off the county Crimestoppers most wanted list. 23-year-old Jeremy Rasco is accused of 17 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of credit card abuse, and two counts of theft of a firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Politics Local#Politics Congress#Politics Federal
Houston Chronicle

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hearing held Thursday over law enforcement response in Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Senator Gutierrez is suing because he filed an open records request on May 31 asking for information about police presence and ballistics surrounding the Uvalde school shooting. Senator Roland Gutierrez continues to seek answers about the DPS response or lack thereof during the Uvalde massacre. Gutierrez...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVUE

First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

San Marcos police won't investigate abortions, official says

The San Marcos Police Department is not devoting any resources to investigating abortions, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. Stapp said that the city's police chief, Stan Standridge, advised officers on the issue last month. According to a directive from Standridge, the San Marcos Police Department will not investigate an abortion case unless that abortion or attempted abortion results in the death or serious injury to the expectant mother.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KSAT 12

Comal County to extend burn ban

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Commissioners Court has voted to extend a burn ban and continue to outlaw all outdoor burning in the county for another 90 days. The burn ban extension will start at 6 a.m. on Aug. 10. The extension recommendation came from the Comal...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

New law could help solve case of 4 teens killed in Austin yogurt shop

President Joe Biden signed H.R. 3359 on Wednesday, putting the Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act of 2021 into law. Texas Senator John Cornyn co-sponsored the bill in the senate. The new law requires federal agencies to revisit cold case murders and apply new technologies. The Austin yogurt shop...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy