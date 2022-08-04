Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen just got a new (part-time) gig

Read on www.deseret.com
Big News About LeBron James On Thursday
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, LeBron James is officially eligible to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers.
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Bill Russell's 66-year-old University of San Francisco high jump record may never be broken
Russell was once one of the best high jumpers in the world.
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'
Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL・
Golf Digest
Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green
In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
deseret.com
Why did Utah State bring in former Fresno State/Utah running back Jordan Wilmore?
If you weren’t paying attention you might have missed it. Former four-star running back Jordan Wilmore, once a Utah Ute and a Fresno State Bulldog, is now a Utah State Aggie. never officially announced his commitment nor that he signed with Utah State. But it is official. The Lawndale,...
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from ex-Nets player
Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
Notre Dame Back To No. 1 In The 2023 Recruiting Rankings
Landing linebacker Jaiden Ausberry puts Notre Dame back on top of the recruiting rankings
Jazz could make another noteworthy trade?
Another Utah Jazz player could be getting picked off by the trade machine this offseason. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Saturday that veteran Jazz forward Rudy Gay is a candidate to be traded. Scotto notes that Gay, 35, is older and does not fit into Utah’s long-term rebuilding plan.
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
deseret.com
High school football: Region 4 loaded again, Skyridge hopes its experience helps separate it from Corner Canyon, Lone Peak
Ladies and gentlemen, the moment you’ve all been waiting for, Region 4 football is here. In this corner, entering the season as the defending 6A state champ, Lone Peak is loaded with athleticism but not lacking in question marks with one returning starter defensively. In another corner, a program hungry for the mountaintop after its four-peat hopes were dashed a year ago, Corner Canyon faces its own question marks with just one returning starter offensively. In another corner, by far the best team on paper with 10 defensive starters returning from last year’s dominant group, Skyridge is extremely eager to take the next step as a program. And in the final corner, a team hungry to prove it’s not the Region 4 afterthought, American Fork hopes it has enough experience offensively to compete with the big three and not get swept for a third straight season.
Texans & Rockets Coaches Share View on Analytics
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and Rockets coach Stephen Silas share a common bond over the use of analytics.
