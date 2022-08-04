Pac-12 opens up new way for athletes to earn NIL money — customized highlight videos

Read on www.deseret.com
High school football: Region 4 loaded again, Skyridge hopes its experience helps separate it from Corner Canyon, Lone Peak
Ladies and gentlemen, the moment you’ve all been waiting for, Region 4 football is here. In this corner, entering the season as the defending 6A state champ, Lone Peak is loaded with athleticism but not lacking in question marks with one returning starter defensively. In another corner, a program hungry for the mountaintop after its four-peat hopes were dashed a year ago, Corner Canyon faces its own question marks with just one returning starter offensively. In another corner, by far the best team on paper with 10 defensive starters returning from last year’s dominant group, Skyridge is extremely eager to take the next step as a program. And in the final corner, a team hungry to prove it’s not the Region 4 afterthought, American Fork hopes it has enough experience offensively to compete with the big three and not get swept for a third straight season.
Jets Fan With Cerebral Palsy Scores Touchdown in Scrimmage (Video)
New York used their annual scrimmage to give one fan a lasting memory.
NFL・
Sidebar: BHS coach elucidates on Formula Zero opportunity for Castillo
The first thing to answer is the Formula Zero gathering — which includes Bartlesville High’s David Castillo — is not just another camp. Headed by NBA legend Damian Lillard and legendary basketball trainer Phil Beckner, the event — which is taking place the rest of the this week in Portland, Ore. — the training focuses on character, leadership and elite-level on-court skills, as well as off-court attitudes.
Florida re-offers this 4-star in-state 2024 running back
Four-star running back Anthony Carrie was recently re-offered by the Florida Gators’ new coaching staff, according to Gators Online. The Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Florida) recruit impressed coaches during the a July camp, which he partially participated in due to the upcoming season. He and teammate Bredell Richardson, a four-star wide receiver ranked No. 77 overall in the class, performed individual drills for coaches and both picked up offers for the second time.
deseret.com
BYU football gets commitment from Oklahoma lineman
On the same day BYU opened fall camp, the Cougars’ football program received another commitment for their 2023 recruiting class. This one comes from Oklahoma defensive lineman Andrew Heinig, who announced his commitment via Instagram on Thursday. Heinig hails from Glenpool, Oklahoma, and is listed at 6-foot-6 and 255...
Former Cal Star Camryn Rogers Wins Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games
The three-time NCAA hammer throw champion tops the field by nearly 15 feet.
Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (August 7)
An overview of the news from this week in Wisconsin football and men's basketball recruiting.
deseret.com
Will NCAA Transformation Committee be able to cure what ails college sports?
Given the state of college football (it’s a steaming hot mess), you might be asking yourself this (completely understandable) question:. What do those crusty old NCAA officials do anyway now that they can’t sanction a school for providing snacks to a hungry athlete or because an assistant coach got his picture taken with a recruit at the wrong time of year? Where’s the fun in that?
deseret.com
‘They play to their level of competition’: What anonymous coaches say about BYU’s football program
One of the highlights of the annual Athlon Sports college football preview is the section that accompanies each team page and allows opposing coaches to anonymously dish, or diss, on various programs throughout the country. The printed editions hit newsstands in June at the cost of $11.99 per copy. The...
deseret.com
How QB Cam Rising’s improved arm strength could impact Utah’s offense
One year ago, Utah’s Cam Rising was still recovering from shoulder surgery and embroiled in a quarterback battle with Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer during fall camp. Brewer won the job but Rising eventually replaced him and led the Utes to the Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance. Now,...
deseret.com
Could the Big Ten’s new TV deal make it the richest conference in college sports?
With the additions of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, the conference believes it could get a record-breaking television deal. According to Michael McCarthy and Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports, the Big Ten was already “on track to garner up to $1 billion annually in its new media rights deal” before the addition of the two Southern California schools.
ELITE OF THE ELITE: BHS prep only 1 of 20 in nation at hoop heaven
NBA All-Time great Damian Lillard, renown train Phil Beckner bring together 20 preps and 20 college players for unrivaled experience. Let’s make this simple. Twenty high school basketball players throughout the nation were invited to this week’s Damian Lillard Formula Zero Camp in Portland, Ore. Bartlesville’s David Castillo...
deseret.com
Kalani Sitake and the Cougars take in the good vibes of a new season
Kalani Sitake likes a good vibe. His Tongan roots and genetic chill are matched with the driving beat of the deep base-enhanced music blasting through the loud speakers. It’s Sitake’s way of declaring that the seventh fall camp under his watch as BYU’s head football coach is underway.
deseret.com
BYU women’s basketball receives commitment from Idaho’s Kambree Barber
After the commitment on Tuesday of high schooler Ali’a Matavao and the addition on Wednesday of Gabby Bosquez, who transferred to BYU from Arizona State and will be eligible this fall, the BYU women’s basketball team added another commitment to a future recruiting class on Thursday. The Cougars...
deseret.com
Are you ready for some (college) football? If not, this ESPN hype video will get you there
There’s just over three weeks until the 2022 college football season kicks off on Aug. 27. Soon, teams will be hitting the field and fans will be cheering at a college stadium near you. Until then, though, updates from fall camp — and preseason NFL action — will have...
deseret.com
Former BYU golfers are in contention at Utah Championship heading into final round
FARMINGTON — If nothing else, Peter Kuest is rewarding the people who decided to give him a sponsor exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 Utah Championship golf tournament. The former BYU golfer, who won 10 college tournaments for the Cougars from 2016-20, is tied for fifth place...
deseret.com
Does BYU need to ‘bounce back’ from a 10-3 season?
BYU football has enjoyed plenty of success the past two seasons — the Cougars have won double-digit games in back-to-back years for the first time in over a decade, and the team has been ranked in the final Associated Press poll each of the past two years. Can Kalani...
Parity for female athletes: In this case it's a liaison for sponsorship dollars
Parity uses a detailed survey to match athletes to brands that pay for sponsored social media posts. The company has also launched a series of NFTs for players.
boxrox.com
Teens, Masters, and Adaptive Athletes Crowned Fittest on Earth
It is Saturday evening and we already know a few of the Fittest on Earth for 2022. After 8 events, CrossFit has crowned the Fittest teens, masters, and adaptive athletes in all divisions and categories. Below you will see the podium finishers for each category, but there are a couple...
deseret.com
What about a Utah-Alabama rematch … in this year’s CFP semifinals?
A signature moment in Utah football’s history came on Jan. 2, 2009, when the Utes beat blue blood program Alabama 31-17 in the Sugar Bowl. If the hype surrounding the Utah program this season comes to fruition, the Utes could again be presented with the chance for another momentous moment in the school’s history.
