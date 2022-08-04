ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Marshall Ramsey: Vroom Vroom

By Marshall Ramsey
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi's communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians.

Marshall Ramsey

Marshall Ramsey, a nationally recognized editorial cartoonist, shares his cartoons and travels the state as Mississippi Today’s Editor-At-Large. He’s also host of a weekly statewide radio program and a television program on Mississippi Public Broadcasting and is the author of several books. Marshall is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a 2019 recipient of the University of Tennessee Alumni Professional Achievement Award.

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

