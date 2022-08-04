ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Truck rollover causes Magnesium Chloride spill in Rockport

By TownLift // Laura M
 2 days ago
ROCKPORT, Utah — At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, Park City Fire District, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit County Health Department assisted North Summit Fire District with a truck rollover in Rockport. The truck was carrying Magnesium Chloride, a chemical that, while not toxic to humans, can be harmful to the environment in concentration. Extremely high levels of Magnesium Chloride can act as a poison to plants. The accident caused a small spill however, firefighters were able to contain it quickly. No injuries occurred in the accident and clean up crews are on the scene.

TownLift is Park City's and Summit County's source for community news.

