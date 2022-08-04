Truck rollover causes Magnesium Chloride spill in Rockport

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

ROCKPORT, Utah — At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, Park City Fire District, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit County Health Department assisted North Summit Fire District with a truck rollover in Rockport. The truck was carrying Magnesium Chloride, a chemical that, while not toxic to humans, can be harmful to the environment in concentration. Extremely high levels of Magnesium Chloride can act as a poison to plants. The accident caused a small spill however, firefighters were able to contain it quickly. No injuries occurred in the accident and clean up crews are on the scene.