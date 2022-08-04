AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/4): Hikaru Shida, Mance Warner, Tony Nese, More In Action

Read on www.fightful.com
Did Ronda Rousey actually attack an official at WWE SummerSlam?
Ronda Rousey has been “suspended” by WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. Was the incident legitimate?. At WWE SummerSlam 2022, former MMA star Ronda Rousey looked to regain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan. In just under five minutes, Rousey put Morgan in an armbar, but her shoulders were on the mat, and the referee counted to three. Morgan was declared the winner, but there was controversy. Morgan tapped out before the official’s hand hit the mat for three.
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
Karrion Kross returns as Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre face each other on SmackDown
Roman Reigns returned to Friday Night SmackDown after defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in one of the most brutal matches in WWE history. The Universal Champion addressed Drew McIntyre before Karrion Kross made his shocking return.
Backstage News on WWE RAW Segment Cut After Roman Reigns’ Promo Went Long
Due to Roman Reigns’ segment running over its time allocated on July 25th’s episode of WWE RAW, changes had to be made. Drew McIntyre wrestled Theory in a singles match on this SummerSlam go-home edition of RWA from Madison Square Garden, where McIntyre lost by disqualification after being attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler set for WWE Clash at the Castle: Updated match card after Aug. 5 SmackDown
Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3. WWE SummerSlam is in the rearview mirror, meaning that the focus will be on their next premium live event, which just so happens to take place on Labor Day weekend. That event will be Clash at the Castle, taking place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. We already know that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at the show, but there was one new match added.
Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor Added To 8/8 WWE Raw
A new match has been added to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Finn Balor will take on Rey Mysterio on Monday's WWE Raw. The Mysterios and The Judgment Day’s bitter rivalry continues on Monday Night Raw when Rey Mysterio collides with the supposed leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor.
Gauntlet Match For SmackDown Women's Title Shot, Roman Reigns, And More Set For 8/5 WWE SmackDown
Seven women will battle for a title shot on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE has officially announced a gauntlet match with Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Sonya Deville for Friday's show. The winner will challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Damian Priest Wants To Create A Moment That Everyone Talks About At WWE Clash At The Castle
Damian Priest wants The Judgment Day to stand out at WWE Clash at the Castle. Priest aligned with Edge and later formed The Judgment Day with the Hall of Famer and Rhea Ripley. The duo kicked Edge out of the group when Finn Balor joined it, and the trio has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. Though the faction suffered a loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam, Priest sees Clash at the Castle, WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, as the chance to bounce back.
Jimmy Hart: Omos Is The Current WWE Superstar I'd Like To Manage
Jimmy Hart says he would like to manage Omos if given the opportunity and reflects on his managerial history. Jimmy Hart, arguably, is on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling managers. With his airbrushed jackets and his signature megaphone, Jimmy Hart is one of the premier managers of the 1980s. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp recently, Jimmy Hart said he was always happy to work with anyone he was given and everyone was typically always happy to work with “The Mouth of the South.”
Viewership Drops Below Two Million For 8/5 WWE SmackDown, Still Tops Demo
The preliminary numbers are in for the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.983 million viewers on August 5. The number is down from 2.060 million viewers the show averaged last Friday. The first hour pulled 1.986 million viewers while the second hour came in at 1.980 million viewers.
FTR Set To Complete On 8/10 AEW Dynamite Quake By The Lake
AEW Dynamite (8/10) - AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Chris Jericho. - TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Madison Rayne. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW Dynamite beginning at 8 p.m. ET. If you missed anything from AEW Battle of the Belts III, check out Fightful's full...
WWE Producers For Raw & Smackdown In Vince McMahon's First Week Out Of Power
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw for July 25. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Alpha Academy: Adam Pearce. - Riddle & Street Profits vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes. Smackdown 7/29:. - GOOD OLD FASHIONED DONNYBROOK: Chris pARK. - McAfee-Corbin altercation: Adam Pearce. - Aliya vs. Lacey...
NXT UK Results (8/4): Ilja Dragunov Relinquishes NXT UK Championship
NXT UK Results (8/4) - The show opened with Ilja Dragunov announcing that he has to vacate the NXT UK Championship. There will be a tournament held to crown a new champion. - While continuing their tour of England, Andre Chase University ran into Sha Samuels, who looked forlorn. Chase gave him a pep talk and said that one day, he could also join Chase U.
Triple H Led July 25 WWE Talent Meeting, Told WWE Roster He Wanted Work To Be Fun
Triple H is leading up creative in WWE in place of Vince McMahon, and is talking to talent about it. The move was announced on July 25, and at that night's WWE Raw tapings, the new EVP of Talent Relations and head of creative spoke at a talent meeting. Talent that we were able to speak with said that the meeting went really well, and there as a lot of optimism surrounding the change in creative from others in the company.
Josh Woods Signed To AEW/ROH Agreement
Fightful has learned more about the ROH/AEW agreement, and some of the talent that is working within it. It was established to Fightful that not everyone who was on ROH Death Before Dishonor is signed, either to a tiered or a full-time deal. There were several former ROH talent who appeared on the show and are still completely free agents.
Ciampa: I'm The Greatest Sports Entertainer Of All Time
Ciampa had a night to remember on Monday's WWE Raw when he won a triple threat match featuring Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler earlier in the night and then went on to defeat AJ Styles later in the night. The two victories earned him a shot at Bobby Lashley and...
Bayley: I Wanted Something Different For The Division And To Use Women Who Were Underutilized
Bayley made her return to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam, aligning herself with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bayley had been out of action since July 2021 with a torn ACL and her appearance at WWE SummerSlam was her first time in front of fans since the pandemic. Kai was released by WWE in April while SKY had been in NXT, but hadn't wrestled since NXT Stand & Deliver due to injury.
Taya Valkyrie: I'm Thrilled To Be Champions With Rosemary, We Have A Fun Dynamic
Taya Valkyrie says her bond with Rosemary is stronger than ever, and she's excited to show the world what they can do together. Valkyrie returned to IMPACT Wrestling in April and went on to form an alliance with Rosemary. The duo captured the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Influence at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on June 19.
