VIDEO: Suspect Sought After Pointing Gun At Gaithersburg Gas Station Clerk During Armed Robbery

Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who committed a commercial armed robbery on Sunday, June 12. Video Credit: mcpdmedia

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to an armed robbery of a gas station back in June, authorities say.

The robbery occurred on Sunday, June 12 at the Exxon gas station in the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., according to Montgomery County Police.

Surveillance footage of the incident has been released in hopes of identifying the suspect, who initially entered the store asking about cigarettes.

The suspect then pointed a black handgun at the victim and demanded cash, police said. The victim opened the register and the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Black male, between 5-foot-8, and 5-foot-10.

He was wearing a black baseball hat with a white Puma logo, a black jacket, a black shirt with a white logo of a hand/face, black pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Callers may remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.