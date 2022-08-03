SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police say they arrested a 14-year-old for car thefts and they’re still looking for two suspects. Police got a break overnight Thursday when an officer tried to make a traffic stop at 2:21 A.M. The car kept going, then the driver and occupants abandoned the car at Evergreen Park. Police later found several people who they think were involved nearby.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO