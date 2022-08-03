Read on www.wbay.com
WBAY Green Bay
Thousands migrated to Appleton this weekend for 9th annual Mile of Music
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since Thursday, free, live music has been filling the air throughout the downtown Appleton area for Mile of Music, now in its 9th year. Mile 9 is officially back at full capacity for the first time since 2019, after being canceled in 2020 and limited in scope in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Artists showcase talent at Appleton's Mile of Music
The first batch moves in this evening and continues into Sunday morning. Mile of Music is back in full capacity for the first time since 2019!. "When you play for the Green Bay Packers a lot of doors open up... when you win a Super Bowl... ALL doors open up..."
WBAY Green Bay
NEW Zoo treetop Canopy Tour opens
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Excitement is soaring at the NEW Zoo -- or rather, over the NEW Zoo -- as a new attraction opens Saturday, August 6. The Neil Anderson Canopy Tour takes guests on a treetop walk from the Adventure Park to the zoo. The path goes through...
WBAY Green Bay
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at De Pere foundry
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police and the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating an incident the C.A. Lawton foundry in De Pere. The Lawton company says it was a serious incident at the foundry operation on Enterprise Drive. The company didn’t give any details, citing the incident’s sensitive nature.
WBAY Green Bay
Overpass hit twice by dump trucks closed "indefinitely"
The downtown Appleton music festival is back to full capacity for the first time since 2019. Marijuana debate put on Appleton's November ballot. An advisory referendum asks voters whether marijuana should be legal. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Wide world of wheat. Updated: 5 hours ago. There's a lot of attention right...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant for Family Night
With 700 performances it can be overwhelming. Artists offer advice on how to choose. The Casco-Lincoln Area EMS Group was founded in 2010 to fill a first responder void in the community.
WBAY Green Bay
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
WBAY Green Bay
One dead in Kewaunee County haybine crash
TOWNSHIP OF RED RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal crash on County Highway AB south of County Highway S Saturday night. Deputies heard about the crash at 4:39 p.m. Investigation determined a haybine was traveling north on AB as a pickup truck...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton puts marijuana referendum on November ballot
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters in Appleton will have a chance to weigh in on the marijuana debate on November 8. The city put an advisory referendum on the ballot, asking whether marijuana should be legal. The city council approved the advisory referendum by a 9-4 vote at its meeting...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay murder suspect charged with murder, burglary in Alabama
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for a homicide in Green Bay earlier this week is being charged with Murder and 1st-degree Burglary in Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Caleb Anderson was linked to the murder of Dwight Dixon, 52, near Alabama’s Gulf Coast. Police...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Kids with BBs caused gun scare at Erb Park Pool
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - People visiting Erb Park Pool in Appleton on Thursday sheltered inside the pavilion and changing areas after a worker saw a person carrying a gun. Police responded to the pool just before 4 P.M. and detained 3 boys, all juveniles, who appeared to be involved. Police found one of the boys had two facsimile BB guns -- a black handgun-style BB gun and a black and translucent BB rifle.
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: FBI sees increase in sextortion targeting teen boys
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The FBI has reported an increase in sextortion scams targeting teens--especially boys 14 to 17. In a Consumer First Alert, Tammy Elliott reports about sextortion and why parents may not be aware it is happening to their child. A sextortion scam can start with online...
WBAY Green Bay
14-year-old arrested for Sheboygan auto thefts, police looking for 2 more suspects
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police say they arrested a 14-year-old for car thefts and they’re still looking for two suspects. Police got a break overnight Thursday when an officer tried to make a traffic stop at 2:21 A.M. The car kept going, then the driver and occupants abandoned the car at Evergreen Park. Police later found several people who they think were involved nearby.
