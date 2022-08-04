On Your Side: With temperatures across Maine in the 90s, here's how to stay safe and cool

Read on fox23maine.com
Related
WPFO
Wild Blueberry Weekend aims to celebrate all things blueberry
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine, celebrating all things blueberry. It's happening at wild blueberry farms all over the state on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. The goal is to get people to enjoy Maine's smaller, wild blueberries rather than the larger,...
WPFO
Parts of Maine in severe drought, state in desperate need of rain
The latest report from Drought Center shows much of the Maine coast and the New Hampshire Seacoast are in a severe drought. Maine is in desperate need of rain. Just over 8 percent of Maine is in a severe drought and almost 40 percent of the state is in a moderate drought, according to the Drought Center.
WPFO
Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine
(BDN) -- Those red, juicy tomatoes gardeners dream about all summer are the latest victims of Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. Growers around the state are finding ripening tomatoes on their vines that look perfect, until they see the base of the fruit is brown, black and soft. The same is also happening to eggplants and peppers.
WPFO
Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Maine senators look to eliminate co-pays for veterans accessing contraceptives
Maine’s senators are looking to eliminate co-pays for veterans accessing contraceptives. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King are co-sponsoring a bill to eliminate co-payments for contraception covered by the VA. While civilians can receive contraception without a co-pay through the Affordable Care Act and active duty servicemembers can receive...
WPFO
Maine is holding over $291 million in unclaimed property. Could some be yours?
The state is holding over $291 million in unclaimed property, and some of it could be yours. The unclaimed property could be things like uncashed checks, old bank accounts or insurance refunds that maybe you misplaced or just forgot about. The Office of the State Treasurer says they took in...
Comments / 0