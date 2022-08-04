ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces man sentenced for murder of man during drug deal in 2020

By Erika Esquivel
KFOX 14
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kfoxtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

Police looking for information road rage shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old girl being injured. The incident in which the dark blue Honda Civic got into a road rage fight with the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Martinez, 18, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of Fabian Lopez in 2020. According to a criminal complaint, in August 2020, Las Cruces Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a car crash where they found Lopez inside. His girlfriend told police they had […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
cbs4local.com

Suspect in Cannon Hill murder arrested days after yelling 'I am a killer'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused in the slaying of 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora allegedly threatened another man when he was confronted for recklessly driving in a cul-de-sac where children were outside. Brandon Snell, 23, was charged with Zamora's murder on July 22, four weeks...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Gun Violence#Firearms#Guns#Violent Crime#Xanax
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police arrest road rage suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July. They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

3-year-old injured after possible road rage shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3-year-old girl is injured after a possible road rage shooting in Las Cruces. Las Cruces police officials said the incident stemmed from a possible result of road rage around 3:50 p.m. near the corner of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive. Las Cruces police...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

News conference held in Las Cruces for officer-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police held a news conference Wednesday afternoon updating the community on the circumstances surrounding Tuesday night’s officer-involved shooting. During the news conference, officials with Las Cruces PD could not provide much information as the investigation is ongoing but they were able to release the status of the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces police officer shoots suspect after beer theft investigation escalates into physical confrontation

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police say a beer theft investigation escalated into a deadly shooting that took the life of a 36-year-old man Tuesday afternoon at a Chevron gas station on S. Valley Drive. According to LCPD, two men entered the gas station store, and one of them took beer without paying. The post Las Cruces police officer shoots suspect after beer theft investigation escalates into physical confrontation appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man shot at family of 5; charged with aggravated assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 42-year-old man was arrested for shooting at a car where a family of 5 was traveling.   Officers responded to a shooting near 6500 Airport Rd., where according to the investigation on Monday July 11, 2022, the victim driver along with his wife and three young children were traveling […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

LCPD provides update on latest officer-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Police say a shoplifting incident Tuesday night turned into a confrontation with police, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old man. Officers from the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) responded at the Chevron Station at 2645 S. Valley Dr., and preliminary information indicates a man took beer from the store […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosts community meeting for residents

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Community Service Section Deputies represented the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the Horizon-Eastlake Regional Community meeting. The meeting was held at the ESD Fire Administration Building. Presentations from the University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso County Commissioner Pct.3 Illiana Holguín...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police cracks down on drivers in school zones, ramps up patrol

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy