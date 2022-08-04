Las Cruces man sentenced for murder of man during drug deal in 2020

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police say a beer theft investigation escalated into a deadly shooting that took the life of a 36-year-old man Tuesday afternoon at a Chevron gas station on S. Valley Drive. According to LCPD, two men entered the gas station store, and one of them took beer without paying. The post Las Cruces police officer shoots suspect after beer theft investigation escalates into physical confrontation appeared first on KVIA.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO