Las Cruces man sentenced for murder of man during drug deal in 2020

KFOX 14
Police looking for information road rage shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old girl being injured. The incident in which the dark blue Honda Civic got into a road rage fight with the...
Las Cruces man sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Martinez, 18, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of Fabian Lopez in 2020. According to a criminal complaint, in August 2020, Las Cruces Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a car crash where they found Lopez inside. His girlfriend told police they had […]
Armed robbery suspect shot by Las Cruces police disappears from hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Lopez, one of the men suspected in a shoplifting that escalated into a police shooting, has disappeared. Lopez is one of two men accused of running from Las Cruces police last week after reports that they were stealing an air conditioner from Lowe’s. The men are accused of pointing a gun […]
KVIA
Man accused of leading Las Cruces police in dangerous chase on the loose after walking out of hospital
EL PASO, Texas -- A man wanted for shoplifting and leading Las Cruces police on a chase is now on the loose. 25-year-old Joshua Lopez was taken to a hospital in El Paso on July 27 after police say he shoplifted at a Lowe's store. Then was involved in a...
KVIA
Police looking for car involved in road-rage incident that left a 3-year-old hospitalized
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are looking for any information that will help identify the suspects who were involved in a road-rage incident that left a 3-year-old hospitalized. Police say they are looking for the driver and passenger of a blue Honda Civic, pictured at the top...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police responds to 5 officer involved shootings this year; 2 of them deadly
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department has seen five officer-involved shootings this year. That number has matched all officer-involved shootings that happened last year. Las Cruces Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said there's been an increase in assaults on officers that has the police department alarmed. "Our...
cbs4local.com
Suspect in Cannon Hill murder arrested days after yelling 'I am a killer'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused in the slaying of 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora allegedly threatened another man when he was confronted for recklessly driving in a cul-de-sac where children were outside. Brandon Snell, 23, was charged with Zamora's murder on July 22, four weeks...
KFOX 14
Police search for man accused of shooting at Days Inn motel in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said shot at a motel room in east El Paso. Police said the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 10635 Gateway...
cbs4local.com
Man in Las Cruces shoplifting, police pursuit wanted after leaving El Paso hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man involved in an aggravated robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit is wanted by police. On July 27, Joshua Lopez was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Las Cruces. Lopez who fled the...
New Mexico State Police arrest road rage suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July. They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window […]
KFOX 14
3-year-old injured after possible road rage shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3-year-old girl is injured after a possible road rage shooting in Las Cruces. Las Cruces police officials said the incident stemmed from a possible result of road rage around 3:50 p.m. near the corner of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive. Las Cruces police...
News conference held in Las Cruces for officer-involved shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police held a news conference Wednesday afternoon updating the community on the circumstances surrounding Tuesday night’s officer-involved shooting. During the news conference, officials with Las Cruces PD could not provide much information as the investigation is ongoing but they were able to release the status of the […]
Las Cruces police officer shoots suspect after beer theft investigation escalates into physical confrontation
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police say a beer theft investigation escalated into a deadly shooting that took the life of a 36-year-old man Tuesday afternoon at a Chevron gas station on S. Valley Drive. According to LCPD, two men entered the gas station store, and one of them took beer without paying. The post Las Cruces police officer shoots suspect after beer theft investigation escalates into physical confrontation appeared first on KVIA.
Man shot at family of 5; charged with aggravated assault
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 42-year-old man was arrested for shooting at a car where a family of 5 was traveling. Officers responded to a shooting near 6500 Airport Rd., where according to the investigation on Monday July 11, 2022, the victim driver along with his wife and three young children were traveling […]
LCPD provides update on latest officer-involved shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Police say a shoplifting incident Tuesday night turned into a confrontation with police, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old man. Officers from the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) responded at the Chevron Station at 2645 S. Valley Dr., and preliminary information indicates a man took beer from the store […]
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosts community meeting for residents
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Community Service Section Deputies represented the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the Horizon-Eastlake Regional Community meeting. The meeting was held at the ESD Fire Administration Building. Presentations from the University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso County Commissioner Pct.3 Illiana Holguín...
KVIA
Officials: 15-year-old U.S. girl with migrants in trunk drove car that crashed at west El Paso intersection
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety officials say a 15-year-old girl, who is a U.S. citizen, was driving the car that crashed at N Mesa and Osborne Drive Thursday afternoon. According to officials, there were several undocumented non-citizens in the trunk of the car at the time of the crash....
KVIA
WATCH LIVE: Recent Las Cruces shots fired incidents turn everyday locations into dangerous situations
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Residents in Las Cruces have been near shootings in well-known areas. The most recent shooting happened Tuesday night at the Chevron gas station on South Valley and University Avenue. Full details of that shooting haven't been released, but the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed one...
KFOX 14
El Paso police cracks down on drivers in school zones, ramps up patrol
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
KFOX 14
Upper Valley residents concerned about pursuits in their area that result in crashes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in the Upper Valley have mixed reactions regarding the pursuits that have occurred in their neighborhood to date this year. So far this year there have been three pursuits that begin in the Upper Valley involving undocumented migrants that have led to car crashes.
