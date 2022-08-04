Salute to First Responders: Kingston/Forty Fort Firefighters Battle the Heat on Hot Days

Read on fox56.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit
Pennsylvania waitress "shocked" by generous tip left by out-of-town patron
Beloved family-owned Pennsylvania restaurant closes abruptly after 17 years
PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday
Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
UPDATE: 10 dead in fatal Nescopeck fire; Victims identified
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — UPDATE:. Pennsylvania State Police say ten people died this morning in the devastating fire in Nescopeck which includes three children. Three adults were able to make it out of the blaze safely. PSP released the names of the victims:. 19-year-old Dale Baker. 22-year-old Star...
Fatal motorcycle accident in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WOLF) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle in East Stroudsburg Wednesday. Stroud Regional Police Department reports it happened around 11:30 PM on South Cortland Street. Police were dispatched to find a motorcycle crashed and the man was unconscious with multiple injuries. The man...
Suspected skimming device found at Schuylkill Co. gas station
North Manheim Township (Schuylkill County) - The Schuylkill Haven barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police is investigating after an suspected skimming device was found on a gas pump. It happened at the Sunoco Gas Station located on State Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Troopers say the device could have...
Schuykill County man dies in lawn mower accident
WAYNE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A man died Thursday after being trapped under his lawn mower in Schuylkill County. It happened on Browns Church Road in Wayne Township around 4:30 PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 79-year-old John Lippert of Schuylkill Haven rode his zero-turn lawn mower to his...
Arrest made following bank robbery
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Police apprehended 35-year-old Daniel Williams on Friday following a bank robbery at the M&T bank in Hanover Township. Police responded to the attempted robbery around 1:00 on Friday afternoon on Sans Souci Parkway. Williams was arraigned and is being held at the Luzerne County...
Lawmakers, families demand answers from Commonwealth Health for closure of First Hospital
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Commonwealth Health has announced their plans to close First Hospital and their affiliated outpatient facilities. They say their primary reasons for the closure are a lack of employees and the inability to accept new patients following a riot that broke out in June. Thursday...
Wanted murder suspect arrested in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WOLF) — A man wanted in relation to a homicide in Philadelphia was arrested Thursday in Williamsport. Williamsport Bureau of Police along with the United States Marshal Service and Philadelphia Police Department, took Marcus Anthony Bell into custody. Bell was extradited back to Philadelphia to face charges.
Accused Northumberland County "Pill Mill" doctor sentenced to 15 years
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WOLF) — A Northumberland County doctor, who had offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the federal court for operating a massive "Pill Mill." The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 65-year-old Dr. Raymond...
Geisinger holds hiring event in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — In Berwick, Geisinger held a hiring event to recruit more workers. The event went from noon to 6pm, to help give information on career opportunities. Attendees got to learn about potential recruitment incentives and other benefits. Openings currently exist in both the inpatient and outpatient...
