Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
Latest Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE Return
Sasha Banks being recently removed from a celebrity flag football game with the Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles Rams, is another sign that she is returning to the WWE. Banks was advertised under her real name, Mercedes Varnado, for the Friday game as part of Team Donald on Wednesday. She was recently advertised by the Rams, as can be seen below, although she is no longer on the team’s roster. She isn’t mentioned on the opposing team either.
WWE SmackDown Results – August 5, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We begin with a look back at SummerSlam highlights. We see a vehicle arrive at the building and The Usos emerge from the front seats. They walk to another vehicle and Roman comes out of the back. Roman tells them it is...
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
Former WWE Star Says They Would Have Slept With Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has worked with a variety of talents over the years and back in 2005 Heyman was working in OVW. There he worked with Shelly Martinez, formerly known as Ariel in WWE, and it sounds like Martinez took an interest in Heyman. During an appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews,...
Madcap Moss Dating Former WWE Star?
Madcap Moss has been on the rise over the last few months, and it seems like things are looking up for Happy Corbin’s former lackey. Not only is Madcap Moss finding success in the ring, but it also looks like he’s finding success in his personal life as well.
Booker T Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi Returning to WWE
In his most recent “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T discussed the possibilities of Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to the WWE:. “It’s not that I don’t believe it or anything like that. From a promoter’s standpoint, I’m not sitting around thinking about Sasha and Naomi. I mean, personally, I’m just not. If they were to come back and everything was to work out, great. That will be awesome. To build the women’s roster back to what it was is definitely something that’s needed.”
Bayley Wants the WWE Female Locker Room United and Women’s Tag Team Titles Back
WWE star Bayley recently spoke on After The Bell with Corey Graves for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bayley talked about wanting to unite the WWE female locker room and bring back the women’s tag team titles:. “It’s going to be a long road, just...
Drew McIntyre Reacts to Being Attacked by Returning Superstar on 'WWE SmackDown'
WWE SmackDown ended with a twist ending on Friday night when a pair of returning Superstars interrupted a long-awaited confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Reigns, who holds both the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship, was in the ring with his cousins, fellow Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso, discussing his wild SummerSlam victory against Brock Lesnar. The Scottish wrestler soon came out, planning to physically take on the champ. However, a returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared, with the former laying waste to the challenger.
Lex Luger Hopeful He’ll Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
He says the honor ‘would be the cherry on top’ of his legendary wrestling career.
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
WWE Talent Upset That Fans Turned on Liv Morgan During SmackDown
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was interviewed on this week’s SmackDown. During her encounter against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan spoke about retaining her title, but the crowd appeared to turn against her. During her segment, there was audible booing, which was a 180-degree turn from the reception she had for the majority of this year.
Sasha Banks To Have New Look Upon Rumored Return To WWE (Photos)
It looks like “The Boss” will be sporting a new look if-and-when she returns in front of the WWE Universe. As noted, WWE announced on Friday night the start of a tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions that will kick off with this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Backstage News on WWE RAW Segment Cut After Roman Reigns’ Promo Went Long
Due to Roman Reigns’ segment running over its time allocated on July 25th’s episode of WWE RAW, changes had to be made. Drew McIntyre wrestled Theory in a singles match on this SummerSlam go-home edition of RWA from Madison Square Garden, where McIntyre lost by disqualification after being attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
Lana Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Her After She Split From Rusev On TV
When Rusev was first called up to the WWE main roster he was a force to be reckoned with and Lana was right by his side. However, in the summer of 2015 WWE decided to split Lana and Rusev up, and what followed was a relationship storyline involving Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae.
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
AEW Drops Hookhausen Easter Egg In Recent Graphic
AEW will be looking to shake the earth in Minnesota next week when they hold the first ever “Quake By The Lake” edition of “AEW Dynamite,” featuring a loaded card that includes two title matches. As fans wait for the show, the promotion is having a little fun with promotion, including a special surprise for fans that look hard enough at the “Quake By The Lakes” graphics.
Rey Mysterio Says WWE Stars Are Still “In Denial” About Vince McMahon’s Retirement
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio reacted to Vince McMahon leaving WWE while addressing the media at the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase via Twitter user @TJSportsUSA. “None of us expected it. We still are in denial that he’s no longer there, but it is reality and we have to accept it. So we move on, we keep the show up and running.”
