Sportsbeat Preview: Mount Union Trojans

By Ryan Risky
 2 days ago

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Union enters year two with Head Coach Anthony Sottasante, but last year he was hired late in the summer and wasn’t able to have a full offseason. Now after having a full summer of workouts he wants to see more consistency.

The Trojans had a respectable first year with Sottasante on the sideline with a 4-5 record, but Mount Union had a strong 4-2 start to the season before tailing off and losing their final three games. In those three losses to close out the year, the Trojans were outscored 106-15, but they have nine returning starters on both sides of the ball and Sottasante feels the experience gained will allow them to finish games as the season progresses.

“We expect to compete in the ICC for a championship,” said Sottasante. “We expect to make it to the District 6 playoffs and make some noise and we’re feeling good about things.”

With everyone more acclimated to his system, he expects to see improvement.

“We’re a run first team, but we’re capable of throwing the football,” Sottasante said. “Defensively we’re a multiple front defense that’s gonna get after it.”

The Trojans will open the season at home against rival Huntingdon where they will look to take home The Oar for the second consecutive year.

