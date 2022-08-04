New film school expected to help boost Las Cruces economy, senator says

Read on kfoxtv.com
KFOX 14
Bank of America Charitable Foundation donates $370K to El Paso non-profits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Bank of America Charitable Foundation donated a total of $370,000 to multiple local non-profit organizations in El Paso and Las Cruces Friday. 2022 grant awardees include:. Casa de Peregrinos. El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. El Paso Collaborative for Community and Economic Development.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
KFOX 14
Gov. Abbott appoints El Paso professor to Correctional Managed Health Care Committee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Brian Edwards, M.D., FACP, to the state’s Correctional Managed Health Care Committee. The committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of health care within the criminal...
KFOX 14
El Paso non-profit feeling the impacts of inflation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Historic inflation rates continue to put a strain on budgets across the nation. One El Paso organization is feeling the impact and is in need of donations. Non-profits like the Child Crisis Center rely mostly on donations, have seen an increase in operating costs.
KFOX 14
EPISD celebrates new 3 story Jefferson High with ribbon cutting ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Jefferson High School was in need of renovations. The 100-year-old brick building has finally been replaced by a brand new state-of-the-art facility. El Paso Independent School District spent over 30 million dollars on the new campus for the silver foxes of Jefferson High. Kevin...
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD superintendent addresses bus safety concerns
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some Soccoro parents have brought up safety concerns after a video shared on social media showed Eastlake High School students sitting on the floor of a school bus. "That’s obviously a safety concern and if there’s not enough buses to supply the kids for rides,...
KFOX 14
New Mexico hits record high cannabis sales in July
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that July cannabis sales set a new record for monthly total sales, topping every previous month including April, New Mexico’s first month of legalized recreational, or “adult-use” cannabis sales. During the month of...
KFOX 14
Man in Las Cruces shoplifting, police pursuit wanted after leaving El Paso hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man involved in an aggravated robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit is wanted by police. On July 27, Joshua Lopez was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Las Cruces. Lopez who fled the...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosts community meeting for residents
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Community Service Section Deputies represented the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the Horizon-Eastlake Regional Community meeting. The meeting was held at the ESD Fire Administration Building. Presentations from the University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso County Commissioner Pct.3 Illiana Holguín...
KFOX 14
El Paso police cracks down on drivers in school zones, ramps up patrol
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
KFOX 14
El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office extends fan drive to help residents stay cool
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to donate new or used fans for their fan drive. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 3850 Justice Dr. Deputies...
KFOX 14
Upper Valley residents concerned about pursuits in their area that result in crashes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in the Upper Valley have mixed reactions regarding the pursuits that have occurred in their neighborhood to date this year. So far this year there have been three pursuits that begin in the Upper Valley involving undocumented migrants that have led to car crashes.
KFOX 14
Prep1 hosts media day at El Paso County Coliseum
EL PASO, Texas — High school athletes are getting a chance to live out their dreams thanks to Prep1. Today at the El Paso County Coliseum, Prep1 hosted their media day for high school football, volleyball and cheer athletes. The event is a chance for athletes to get some...
KFOX 14
15-year-old girl, migrants involved in Texas DPS chase in El Paso's Upper Valley, DPS says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 15-year-old girl and another individual are accused of leading DPS troopers on a vehicle chase in El Paso's Upper Valley Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles including a Texas Department of...
KFOX 14
Police looking for information road rage shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old girl being injured. The incident in which the dark blue Honda Civic got into a road rage fight with the...
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services to hold 'Clear the Shelters' national adoption event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services will hold the national adoption event "Clear the Shelters" for the seventh year in a row. The event will take place through the end of the month at the shelter located at 5001 Fred Wilson Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police responds to 5 officer involved shootings this year; 2 of them deadly
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department has seen five officer-involved shootings this year. That number has matched all officer-involved shootings that happened last year. Las Cruces Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said there's been an increase in assaults on officers that has the police department alarmed. "Our...
KFOX 14
Brown Middle School 'lockout' lifted after report of armed person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."
