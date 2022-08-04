ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New film school expected to help boost Las Cruces economy, senator says

By Karin Sanchez
KFOX 14
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kfoxtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

Bank of America Charitable Foundation donates $370K to El Paso non-profits

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Bank of America Charitable Foundation donated a total of $370,000 to multiple local non-profit organizations in El Paso and Las Cruces Friday. 2022 grant awardees include:. Casa de Peregrinos. El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. El Paso Collaborative for Community and Economic Development.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso non-profit feeling the impacts of inflation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Historic inflation rates continue to put a strain on budgets across the nation. One El Paso organization is feeling the impact and is in need of donations. Non-profits like the Child Crisis Center rely mostly on donations, have seen an increase in operating costs.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Dona Ana County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Education
Las Cruces, NM
Government
KFOX 14

EPISD celebrates new 3 story Jefferson High with ribbon cutting ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Jefferson High School was in need of renovations. The 100-year-old brick building has finally been replaced by a brand new state-of-the-art facility. El Paso Independent School District spent over 30 million dollars on the new campus for the silver foxes of Jefferson High. Kevin...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD superintendent addresses bus safety concerns

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some Soccoro parents have brought up safety concerns after a video shared on social media showed Eastlake High School students sitting on the floor of a school bus. "That’s obviously a safety concern and if there’s not enough buses to supply the kids for rides,...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

New Mexico hits record high cannabis sales in July

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that July cannabis sales set a new record for monthly total sales, topping every previous month including April, New Mexico’s first month of legalized recreational, or “adult-use” cannabis sales. During the month of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Film Schools#Generation Media Academy#Nmsu#New Mexico Senatorjeff#Marks
KFOX 14

El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosts community meeting for residents

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Community Service Section Deputies represented the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the Horizon-Eastlake Regional Community meeting. The meeting was held at the ESD Fire Administration Building. Presentations from the University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso County Commissioner Pct.3 Illiana Holguín...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police cracks down on drivers in school zones, ramps up patrol

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KFOX 14

Prep1 hosts media day at El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas — High school athletes are getting a chance to live out their dreams thanks to Prep1. Today at the El Paso County Coliseum, Prep1 hosted their media day for high school football, volleyball and cheer athletes. The event is a chance for athletes to get some...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Police looking for information road rage shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old girl being injured. The incident in which the dark blue Honda Civic got into a road rage fight with the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Brown Middle School 'lockout' lifted after report of armed person

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy