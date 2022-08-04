Read on www.13wmaz.com
Macon bakery gives out free school supplies and baked goods
MACON, Ga. — Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory. Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year. Kids enjoyed some music,...
Volunteers cleanup Vineville neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — This morning, people came with trash bags, gloves, and even lawn equipment to clean up the Vineville area. The Historic Vineville Neighborhood Association partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to host a community cleanup. It is part of the clean initiative streets matter, and it was about...
Milledgeville resident raising awareness of ‘Stevens Johnson Syndrome’
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Milledgeville resident is working to educating others on “Stevens Johnson Syndrome,” also known as “SJS.”. Andre Williams was diagnosed with SJS in 2017. “To see where I’ve come from, it’s bittersweet, kind of hard to watch,” he said.
Macon Mental Health Matters ‘Pop-Up Gym’ events return next Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mental Health Matters “Pop-Up Gym” events return next week after a month break. The organization typically holds a pop-up event in a Macon recreation center on the second Saturday of the month. The sessions include yoga, drum circles, meditation and access to an on-site therapist.
Many Macon community pools closing as summer winds down
MACON, Ga. — It was a hot and sunny day today, and hopefully you were able to cool off at one of Macon recreation pools. However, going to their pool will soon end as summer winds down. Today was the last day to enjoy one of the 4 recreational...
Walmart donates bikes, journals for Bibb County students
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walmart wants to make sure students have the resources they need as they return to the classroom. At the Harrison Road location, Walmart donated five bicycles to Unity-N-Community for its Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) program. The bikes will go to children at a future Rhyme Against Crime event. This event is part of the organization’s outreach effort and part of the MVP program.
Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month
MACON, Ga. — August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. The Office of Small...
City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’
WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
Salvation Army of Greater Macon still looking for help to fix air conditioning unit
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s been almost a month since the Salvation Army of Greater Macon was left with no air conditioning in its daytime area. The center says it’s still looking for donations to help repair the unit that stopped working in early July. The daytime...
Here are activities and events you can go to this weekend in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The weekend is fast approaching! Here are some fun things you can do around Central Georgia community this weekend. It's August First Friday in Macon, and there are a host of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy!. - Bike Walk Macon and Bike...
'Not a threat, I love everyone': Aspiring scare artist haunts Macon Walmart parking lot
MACON, Ga. — Imagine this: you're in the Walmart checkout line, you turn around and see a man dressed as a scary clown behind you. They happened to a few people this week at the Walmart on Gray Highway in Macon. Several people posted on a Facebook thread saying the man scared them in the parking lot, running between cars, and even up the aisles inside.
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
"Significant": Electrical fire shuts down Milledgeville restaurant
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Milledgeville bar and grill is closed after catching fire Friday night. In a post to Facebook, Buffingtons, a restaurant on West Hancock Street in Milledgeville, says a "significant" electrical fire has forced them to close. The owners later posted, after they weren't sure when...
'It could happen': Dublin City Schools faculty learn what to do in active shooting drill
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA)-- This year, the word school is synonymous with safety. "We have to be prepared--It can happen way out in the west coast but you have to prepare here," Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams said. With the lessons learned from the Uvalde school shooting, Superintendent, Dr. Fred Williams is...
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
GPB evening headlines for August 5, 2022
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's method of electing members to the state Public Service Commission is illegal. The state could retry three former Washington County sheriff's deputies whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last October. The men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago...
Bonaire homeowners say Robins Air Force Base F-15 damaged homes
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several people in Houston County say a Robins Air Force flyover damaged their homes. On Wednesday, a Robins Air Force Base F-15 Eagle performed a flyover at The Southeast Region Little League World Series Baseball Tournament. Afterward, several Houston County homeowners took to Facebook showing...
Houston County Schools names ‘Teacher of the Year’
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District names its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Bridgett Hunt received the honor during the district’s opening session event. Hunt teaches seventh grade social studies at Thomson Middle School. Hunt says she believes that when teachers nurture a sense of hope, they optimize the potential for student success.
Crawford County kids head back to school with a new building
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Some school students are getting ready to step into a brand new building in Crawford County. "It took about 3 years for it to full come into fruition. The high school opened up in January and we are opening up the middle school this August," said Crawford County Interim School Superintendent Christopher Ridley.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
