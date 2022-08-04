ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Macon bakery gives out free school supplies and baked goods

MACON, Ga. — Not far down the road, on third street in downtown Macon, kids had the chance to pick up more free school supplies on Saturday at Felicia's Cake Factory. Notebooks, crayons, markers, and more were given out so students can succeed this year. Kids enjoyed some music,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Volunteers cleanup Vineville neighborhood

MACON, Ga. — This morning, people came with trash bags, gloves, and even lawn equipment to clean up the Vineville area. The Historic Vineville Neighborhood Association partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to host a community cleanup. It is part of the clean initiative streets matter, and it was about...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon Mental Health Matters ‘Pop-Up Gym’ events return next Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mental Health Matters “Pop-Up Gym” events return next week after a month break. The organization typically holds a pop-up event in a Macon recreation center on the second Saturday of the month. The sessions include yoga, drum circles, meditation and access to an on-site therapist.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Society
City
Warner Robins, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Society
41nbc.com

Walmart donates bikes, journals for Bibb County students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walmart wants to make sure students have the resources they need as they return to the classroom. At the Harrison Road location, Walmart donated five bicycles to Unity-N-Community for its Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) program. The bikes will go to children at a future Rhyme Against Crime event. This event is part of the organization’s outreach effort and part of the MVP program.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month

MACON, Ga. — August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. The Office of Small...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
CBS 46

Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes

(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
wgxa.tv

"Significant": Electrical fire shuts down Milledgeville restaurant

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Milledgeville bar and grill is closed after catching fire Friday night. In a post to Facebook, Buffingtons, a restaurant on West Hancock Street in Milledgeville, says a "significant" electrical fire has forced them to close. The owners later posted, after they weren't sure when...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Schools names ‘Teacher of the Year’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District names its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Bridgett Hunt received the honor during the district’s opening session event. Hunt teaches seventh grade social studies at Thomson Middle School. Hunt says she believes that when teachers nurture a sense of hope, they optimize the potential for student success.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Crawford County kids head back to school with a new building

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Some school students are getting ready to step into a brand new building in Crawford County. "It took about 3 years for it to full come into fruition. The high school opened up in January and we are opening up the middle school this August," said Crawford County Interim School Superintendent Christopher Ridley.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy