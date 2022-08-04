Read on www.abc10.com
Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November
San Bernardino County voters will get a chance this November to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The Board of Supervisors this week opted to put the measure on the ballot. "People are ticked off, and they have rights to be," said Yucca Valley resident Joy Pam. "I definitely think it's The post Could San Bernardino County secede from California? Voters will decide this November appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
S.B. County voters will decide whether they want to secede from state; Fontana mayor likes the idea
After receiving input from some constituents, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted on Aug. 3 to put an extraordinary measure on the November ballot that would allow voters to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The succession idea is very unlikely to be implemented,...
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino County Moves Ahead With Secession Question on November Ballot
Voters in San Bernardino County will be asked in November to decide whether they support potential secession as an option for the vast Southern California county. The county's Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Wednesday to place the measure, asking voters whether secession should be considered as a possibility, on the November election ballot. One supervisor was absent.
Department of Aging Tells Elderly Californians, “There Is Help for You”
Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media and BVN Staff. The San Bernardino Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging recently with Susan DeMarios, Director of the California Department of Aging (CDA) and Sharon Nevins, Director of Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services.
MONKEYPOX RESOURCES FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22
Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Residential structure, vehicles and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A residential structure, vehicles and vegetation fire is burning off Old West Drive. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire District are on scene. Firefighters are in defensive mod to protect other structures. Reports over the scanner...
Fontana Herald News
Report says there was an increase in crime in cities covered by S.B. County Sheriff's Department
There was an increase in crime last year in the cities and areas contracting the law enforcement services of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, according to the department’s annual report. Violent crimes increased 13 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, the Sheriff’s Department said. There were 64...
FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION
Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the area near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake struck roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles at 11:45 a.m.According to "Did you feel it?" reports, the quake was felt as far as Placentia and Redondo Beach.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
z1077fm.com
FREE CONCERTS IN YUCCA VALLEY AND TWENTYNINE PALMS TONIGHT
The Town of Yucca Valley’s Summer Music Festival returnts to the Community Center Softball fields tonight (August 6) There will be a country music performance by The Silverados, as well as a raffle. The concert is from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Food and drink will be available at the concert. All ages are welcome, and admission is free. Z1077 and the Hi-Desert Star are media sponsors of this event.
thedesertreview.com
Barstow College is one of ten colleges to participate in C.A.D.E.N.C.E
Barstow College is one of ten colleges to participate in C.A.D.E.N.C.E. BARSTOW -- Barstow Community College has been selected out of 10 community colleges to participate in the California Advanced Defense Ecosystems & National Consortia Effort (CADENCE). CADENCE is a part of a larger statewide project aimed to help seek a qualified workforce to assist with Department of Defense projects by focusing on local Career & Technical Education (CTE) and economic growth in their local community. Funding for the CADENCE project comes from a $275,000 grant received by The Centers for Applied Competitive Technologies (CACT).
Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
foxla.com
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
foxla.com
Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas...
z1077fm.com
29 PALMS FAMILY LOSE EVERYTHING IN LATE NIGHT HOUSE FIRE
Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday (August 2) San Bernardino County Fire Department received a report of a building on fire in Twentynine Palms. Firefighters arrived and saw smoke and flames coming from a garage attached to a home on the 70000 Block of Aladdin Ave. After determining that the occupants were not inside the home, firefighters from the Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and Combat Center fire stations extinguished the flames within 15 minutes – stopping the spread of the fire into the attached home and neighboring buildings.
Sheriff's Department arrests Fontana man for allegedly taking beer from store during armed robbery
A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a convenience store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The robbery took place on June 27 at about 11:26 p.m. at a store in the 18700 block of Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, where the victim was working behind the register alone.
tylerwoodgroup.com
39944 N Shore Drive, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # 32203571)
Feng Shui Masterpiece! This home embodies what it means to have a Zen mountain retreat. From the stunning lake and mountain views to the streaming fountain in the backyard this is what it means to find your inner peace. Amazing steel construction will last for generations to come! You will love the ample light that streams throughout this home, and also the radiant heat flooring throughout the home. Main living has an open kitchen and is configured for indoor and outdoor entertainment. There is a multi-use room for your afternoon tea which can be configured into a bedroom with its own ensuite and soaking tub. On the upper level you will find another suite with even more views with an additional living area. Do not miss the finished garage with a backup generator, and there is even an elevator shaft if you decide you need one in the future. Perfect second home or vacation rental retreat offering something unique to the market! Absolute quality construction.
