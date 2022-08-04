Feng Shui Masterpiece! This home embodies what it means to have a Zen mountain retreat. From the stunning lake and mountain views to the streaming fountain in the backyard this is what it means to find your inner peace. Amazing steel construction will last for generations to come! You will love the ample light that streams throughout this home, and also the radiant heat flooring throughout the home. Main living has an open kitchen and is configured for indoor and outdoor entertainment. There is a multi-use room for your afternoon tea which can be configured into a bedroom with its own ensuite and soaking tub. On the upper level you will find another suite with even more views with an additional living area. Do not miss the finished garage with a backup generator, and there is even an elevator shaft if you decide you need one in the future. Perfect second home or vacation rental retreat offering something unique to the market! Absolute quality construction.

FAWNSKIN, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO