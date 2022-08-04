Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler

Read on www.ketk.com
livability.com
New Developments in Tyler, Texas, Are Transforming the Region
A new design plan is underway to shape the future of the Tyler region. For more than three decades, the community has worked to create an even better Tyler, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, residents, businesses, property owners, the city and the county are collaborating now more than ever on a cohesive design plan that’s meant to create public spaces and pedestrian/bicycle-friendly areas as well as enhance existing streets, green spaces and plazas.
KTRE
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining.
Ruby's in Tyler to offer officers discounts, donate sales to Bustos' family
TYLER, Texas — Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler will offer a 10% discount off any meal to any officer and donate sales to the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Friday. The locally-owned restaurant that began in 2020 currently has two locations: 2021 East Gentry Parkway and...
Hope Haven of East Texas opening new emergency shelter in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Hope Haven of East Texas will be opening up a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall. The shelter, Danielle’s Home of Hope, will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17 who have been removed from their homes or whose placement has been disrupted and they need a temporary placement […]
ketk.com
City of Tyler Parks and Rec Fun Forest Pool open for one more week
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lisa Wells with the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation department stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about how next week is the last week the Fun Forest Pool will be open and how the Tyler Rose Garden is open despite ongoing construction.
ketk.com
KETK GIVES BACK: Mineola Fire Department
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Mineola Fire Department for helping the community during our KETK Gives Back segment on Friday. Fire Chief David Madson is very proud of his firefighters. ” (I’m) very proud, super bunch of firefighters. That’s all you can say,” he said.
Palestine VA clinic relocating to new site
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) announced Friday that its Palestine Clinic will be relocated by the end of the month. According to a press release, the clinic will relocate from its current location at 2000 TX-256 Loop to the new location of 300 Willow Creek PKY Suite 100. […]
Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement
Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
East Texas businesses see an increase in gun sales after current events
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 19, 2022, and is not related to the story. Mass shootings across the country in public places and the recent deadly massacre at a Uvalde elementary school have caused more people to have their guards up.
ketk.com
Angel Layettes in need of donations for rummage sale
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kim Kylar-Sanchez and Debbie Hottinger with Angel Layettes stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their mission and need for rummage sale donations. Angel Layettes brings comfort to grieving families who have lost an infant prior to birth or shortly after by providing, without charge, custom burial layettes and keepsakes.
Extensive storm damage in Longview: Fire officials rescue man after tree falls on his truck
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Fire officials rescued a man after tree fell on his truck on Friday. Longview was hit by a strong storm system causing extensive damage to large trees, vehicles, powerlines and an apartment complex. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said they were called to a home around 3:15 p.m. to help free […]
starlocalmedia.com
Super 1 Foods opens in Jacksonville
Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store. Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
Tyler restaurant to donate some of their proceeds to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler Mexican restaurant is going to donate some of their proceeds to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ family. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant said on Friday, it will offer a 10% discount off of any meal to any officer that goes to the restaurant and the sales will then be given to the […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center provides affordable school clothes for families
Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
KLTV
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (News release) - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto...
Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road […]
Backpack drive giveaway to benefit students in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — The program is open to all kids in Rusk County from Pre-K through 12th grade. This giveaway started 37 years ago in 1985 to help students, and combat the drug problem in Yates Park. "During the summertime the kids would run to the park to play,"...
KLTV
Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree
Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
KLTV
National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After a brief but destructive storm in Longview yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service has determined a “down-burst” was responsible. The storm blew through around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, hitting an area near East highway 80 and Loop 281, leaving damage to an apartment complex and a neighborhood.
963kklz.com
There’s A Diaper-Wearing Trespasser On The Loose
In Tyler, Texas, there’s a diaper-wearing trespasser running around! Many residents reporting seeing a man in his 50’s running around in a diaper, black tennis shoes and a face mask. A neighbor tried to apprehend the man, but escaped and hopped into a silver truck and drove off.
