ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler

By Alisha Tagert
ketk.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ketk.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
livability.com

New Developments in Tyler, Texas, Are Transforming the Region

A new design plan is underway to shape the future of the Tyler region. For more than three decades, the community has worked to create an even better Tyler, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, residents, businesses, property owners, the city and the county are collaborating now more than ever on a cohesive design plan that’s meant to create public spaces and pedestrian/bicycle-friendly areas as well as enhance existing streets, green spaces and plazas.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Tyler, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
Tyler, TX
Business
ketk.com

City of Tyler Parks and Rec Fun Forest Pool open for one more week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lisa Wells with the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation department stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about how next week is the last week the Fun Forest Pool will be open and how the Tyler Rose Garden is open despite ongoing construction.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Mineola Fire Department

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Mineola Fire Department for helping the community during our KETK Gives Back segment on Friday. Fire Chief David Madson is very proud of his firefighters. ” (I’m) very proud, super bunch of firefighters. That’s all you can say,” he said.
MINEOLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine VA clinic relocating to new site

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) announced Friday that its Palestine Clinic will be relocated by the end of the month. According to a press release, the clinic will relocate from its current location at 2000 TX-256 Loop to the new location of 300 Willow Creek PKY Suite 100. […]
PALESTINE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement

Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Apartment#Smartphone App#Business Industry#Linus Business#The West Oak Villages
ketk.com

Angel Layettes in need of donations for rummage sale

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kim Kylar-Sanchez and Debbie Hottinger with Angel Layettes stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their mission and need for rummage sale donations. Angel Layettes brings comfort to grieving families who have lost an infant prior to birth or shortly after by providing, without charge, custom burial layettes and keepsakes.
TYLER, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Super 1 Foods opens in Jacksonville

Super 1 Foods on Wednesday opened its 50th location with the addition of a Jacksonville store. Officials from the city of Jacksonville and Brookshire Grocery Company, the parent of Super 1 Foods, gathered Wednesday for a grand opening ceremony including a ribbon cutting at the new grocery store at 921 S. Jackson St. Brookshire Grocery Company officials said the store brings with it about 150 jobs.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KLTV

City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession

TYLER, Texas (News release) - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto...
KETK / FOX51 News

Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After a brief but destructive storm in Longview yesterday afternoon, the National Weather Service has determined a “down-burst” was responsible. The storm blew through around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, hitting an area near East highway 80 and Loop 281, leaving damage to an apartment complex and a neighborhood.
LONGVIEW, TX
963kklz.com

There’s A Diaper-Wearing Trespasser On The Loose

In Tyler, Texas, there’s a diaper-wearing trespasser running around! Many residents reporting seeing a man in his 50’s running around in a diaper, black tennis shoes and a face mask. A neighbor tried to apprehend the man, but escaped and hopped into a silver truck and drove off.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy