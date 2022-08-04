'Paying it forward': Milly Chili cookoff in Milledgeville for rare syndrome

Read on www.13wmaz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale brings savings to parents
PERRY, Ga. — On Thursday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, parents will be able to find new and used toys, clothes and other items at the Tykes, Tots, and Teens Consignment Sale. This sale happens twice a year in Perry. There are over 40,000 square feet of bargains to...
NewTown Macon looking for furry ambassadors to promote dog-friendly downtown events
MACON, Ga. — As part of NewTown Macon's "Hype Team," you can sign your dog up to be a furry ambassador for all of downtown Macon's pet-friendly restaurants and events. NewTown has an initiative called "Hype Hounds," where dog members and their owners will post 1 to 2 times a month showing how they're having fun in downtown Macon.
South Bibb Rec Center hosts back-to-school bash
MACON, Ga. — The South Bibb Recreation Center had a back-to-school bash that featured sickle cell awareness on Saturday. The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department and the Fire Department showed off some of their equipment to the kids. Zamarion Johnson said he liked talking with the responders, and had...
Macon Salvation Army in need of donations to fix air conditioning in dorms, cooling center
MACON, Ga. — The Salvation Army in Macon needs your help. The air conditioning in their men's dormitory and cooling center has been out for two weeks, and they can't afford to fix it. Sergeant Melissa White, the Corps Administrator, says they got a quote for the repairs: $16,000....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins teen starts vending machine business in her own school
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins teen has found a way to make big bucks while keeping up with her education. 16-year-old Alanna Bennett is cashing in with her own vending machine in the very school she attends, so if she wants to, she can check on her income while keeping her head in her books.
Milledgeville businesses fed up with detour in front of condemned building
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Several businesses say they're fed up with a condemned building that sits right on the corner of Hancock and Wayne streets in Milledgeville. A large fence surrounds the front of the store, blocking the sidewalk and part of the street. Store owners say it's affecting their businesses and it's dangerous.
4-H Regional Horse Show hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — At the Perry Fairground on Sunday, horse lovers gathered at the Perdue Arena to enjoy a show and education. Riders and conductors celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 4-H Regional Horse Show. 4-H is a community program by UGA Cooperative Extension that expands opportunities for kids...
Wilkes County farm fine points to complaints on farm-sprayed waste
Georgia Environmental Protection Division fined McAvoy Farms, also known as Mar Leta Farms, $5,000 after nearly 1,700 fish died in the Little River in Wilkes County on June 16.
RELATED PEOPLE
With animal shelter at capacity, people look to City of Perry for resolution
PERRY, Ga. — Around the state, animal adoptions have slowed since the COVID-19 pandemic began to slow down. Now that one Perry animal shelter is at capacity, it's putting animal rescues in limbo and sparking a conversation on social media. It started with a Facebook post -- the Friends...
Many Macon community pools closing as summer winds down
MACON, Ga. — It was a hot and sunny day today, and hopefully you were able to cool off at one of Macon recreation pools. However, going to their pool will soon end as summer winds down. Today was the last day to enjoy one of the 4 recreational...
'We fly several airplanes for other folks': Macon business reflects on airport changes as county plans to hire airport director
MACON, Ga. — Looking for a job? Do you have experience with planes? Macon-Bibb will soon be hiring. County commissioners Tuesday approved a plan to hire an airport director. It's a change from how things have worked the past few years, but one airport business owner says it shouldn't change much about his family business.
Macon Film Festival back with a full slate of screenings
MACON, Ga. — A taste of Hollywood will be coming to Macon during the 17th annual Macon Film Festival. For the past two years, the event has been either virtual or a hybrid of online and in-person but this year, the festival is back into full swing with a full list of films and venues for screening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Blessing box' still answering prayers of Warner Robins community
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins "blessing box" is proving giving back can be easy. With a few supplies, $200 dollars, and a strong community backing to keep things stocked, a group of women created what they call a "blessing box". "I think it’s a wonderful idea. I...
wgxa.tv
Downtown Macon: Same dumpster, different day, different fire
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's become a common part of everyday language to refer to an undesirable event as a "dumpster fire" but, for WGXA and First Choice Primary Care employees, it can be quite literal at times. As fire crews responded to the fire and explosions on Tuesday, our...
'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary
DUBLIN, Ga. — One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks was out in Dublin today for the...
Popular restaurant Buffington's should be open soon after electrical fire
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Update:. The owner of the restaurant, Mike Hufstetler, said that the bar of Buffington's was reopened Saturday, and that the kitchen will hopefully be open on Monday. He said that he is grateful to the community and everyone who has helped get the business back up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New businesses coming to Bass Road, Vineville historic home will not be demolished
MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved. "Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.
Bibb County schools adding sensory rooms to help special-needs students learn
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools is planning on adding 11 sensory rooms to help children with special needs such as autism. These rooms will also help students with behavioral issues. These rooms are designed to help the children relax. With dim lighting and comfortable seating, the rooms can...
Monroe Local News
Walton County Animal Control remains overloaded with owner surrenders and strays
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Aug. 8, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are again many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. If you are in a position to help, you can go to...
Middle Georgia neighbors say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia homeowners say that an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0