Opelika City Council and Lee County NAACP at odds over redistricting proposals

Read on oanow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Harris County commissioners vote on new unified development code
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s back to the drawing board for a controversial proposed land ordinance in Harris County. Commissioners voted it down last week but in a surprise twist, it is on the table again. On Aug. 2, Harris County residents filled the room to express to the...
Courthouse News Service
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
alabamanews.net
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
wvasfm.org
Mayor Reed, MF/R Chief Jordan and community leaders break ground on a new fire station in west Montgomery
On Tuesday, The City of Montgomery broke ground on a new state-of-the-art fire station near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. Initial plans for the new Fairview Fire Station include approximately 20,000 square feet of space. It will be home to a new engine truck, enhanced EMS response, two pumper trucks and two medic trucks, all capable to carry advance life support equipment, as well as other improvements. Additionally, the station will offer designated community meeting space for surrounding neighborhood associations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamanews.net
Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank
The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
Opelika-Auburn News
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
Phenix City Schools the largest school district to receive Cognia STEM Certification
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A recent press release from Phenix City Schools announced that every school in the district received STEM certification from Cognia in June. PCS is the largest school district in the country to achieve this during any month, according to the release. Cognia states on its website, https://www.cognia.org, that its STEM certification […]
BACK TO SCHOOL: Updated Muscogee County bus passes available on Aug. 7
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School system will offer updated bus passes on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. To access these passes, log onto https://www.muscogee.k12.ga.us/, click “Families” and then the “bus stops” icon. On Aug. 7, the Transportation Office will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at (706) 748-2876. The […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Same team, new roles: Farrell Seymore and Kelli Fischer ready to start another year at Opelika City Schools
As Opelika City Schools prepare for classes to start on Monday, the superintendent and Opelika High School principal are in new roles and ready to go. Farrell Seymore, previously the OHS principal, stepped into the superintendent position after Mark Neighbors retired in May. Neighbors served in the position for 15 years and worked in education for more than 36 years.
Dragonfly Trail: A new look for one of Columbus’ most visible streets
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — DragonFly Trails Inc. and the city are sprucing up the trail at 11th Street Bypass. LED lights, fresh paint, and a new mural will play a part in refreshing the local trail. Columbus State artists, Trudy Tran and Vinh Quang Hunynh, spent 30 hours alone this week working on the mural. […]
Could deal to bring Missouri company, 100 new jobs to Columbus jumpstart city’s economic development?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week, the city of Columbus scored a big economic development victory when it landed a Missouri-based pet food flavoring company that will bring 100 new high-paying jobs and a new manufacturing facility that will approach $80 million. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced on Thursday that Applied Food Biotechnology will build […]
WTVM
Ga. organizations rally in Uptown Columbus to end violence
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Moms United, Moms of Georgia, Families United Coalition, and Black Voters Matter continued their fight to end police brutality, community gun violence, and voter suppression outside of the Columbus Consolidated Government building. Jimmy Atchison, Jayvis Benjamin, Quandavier Hicks, Jarvis Lykes, Michael Maddox, Jabril Robinson, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responder in First Friday Hero ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though it was not quite Friday, Piedmont Regional honored local first responders in a First Friday Hero ceremony. This month’s First Friday Hero is Damekia Anthony with the Columbus Department’s 911 communications team. Anthony answered a 911 call from a family who unexpectedly...
WTVM
East Alabama students heading back to classrooms
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - Summer break is ending, and many Alabama educators are still preparing classrooms to welcome students back for their first day of school for the 2022 school year. Students were hopping out of their parent’s cars and waving goodbye to mom and dad, ready to get back...
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
athleticbusiness.com
Facility Friday: Innovative Skatepark, Rec Center to Double Size, City's New Inclusive Playground
A new cutting-edge sports complex is heading to a park in Huntsville, Ala. John Hunt Park will soon include an innovative skatepark that will challenge skaters, from professional to novice. The skatepark will be world-class quality and include supporting facilities such as restrooms, pavilions, sunshades, lighting, landscaping and expanded parking. It is slated to be built on a three-acre site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WTVM
St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory is hosting a hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions. The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 on the hospital campus, location on 2300 Manchester Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Potential employees will get the opportunities to meet staff, learn...
City of Columbus increasing road repaving spending nearly 500%
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you’ve encountered roadwork delays in Columbus this year, you’re not alone. Roads across the city have been getting a facelift as crews work to repair damaged asphalt. On Macon Road, right off of Highway 1-85, signs read “Uneven lanes.” But after weeks of work, only certain portions of the high-traffic […]
Columbus Public Works Department updates wastes collection routes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Columbus city officials announced the Columbus Public Works Department would no longer rotate containerized yard waste collection routes. Citizens who receive waste collection services from the city of Columbus will now receive containerized yard waste collection every week. According to the Columbus Public Works Department, collection crews are working extended […]
Comments / 0