Opelika City Council and Lee County NAACP at odds over redistricting proposals

On Tuesday, The City of Montgomery broke ground on a new state-of-the-art fire station near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. Initial plans for the new Fairview Fire Station include approximately 20,000 square feet of space. It will be home to a new engine truck, enhanced EMS response, two pumper trucks and two medic trucks, all capable to carry advance life support equipment, as well as other improvements. Additionally, the station will offer designated community meeting space for surrounding neighborhood associations.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO