ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman from North Charleston area

By Joseph Erickson
abcnews4.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

6 dogs recovered, 4 found dead at 'unlivable' home in West Ashley

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Six dogs have been relocated to the Charleston Animal Society (CAS) after they were found alongside multiple dead dogs at a home deemed "unlivable" by code enforcement, according to an incident report. Deputies responded to a home located in the 1000 block of Orleans...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Grays Hill man reported missing from Beaufort County home found safe

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8 p.m.): Lawton has been located and is safe, deputies say. Beaufort County authorities are searching for a missing Grays Hill man. The family of 67-year-old Eugene "Thomas" Lawton says the last time they spoke with him was on Monday. The family arranged to pick Lawton up from his home to go to the grocery store; however, Lawton didn't answer his phone and missed the scheduled trip.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
State
New Mexico State
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Police looking for missing vulnerable person

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in North Charleston are looking for a missing woman who is described as being "vulnerable." On Thursday morning, police said 23-year-old Gabrielle D. Smith has not been in contact with anyone since the morning of July 27. She is described as standing around...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albuquerque#Brown Hair#Jeep
abcnews4.com

Arrest made in connection to weekend Bluffton shooting, deputies say

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they believe is responsible for a shooting Friday night in Bluffton. Officials said they located and arrested James Leonard Williams, 34, of Hilton Head, in response to a shooting at Vista View Apartments in Bluffton. The shooting...
BLUFFTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abcnews4.com

Savannah Highway improvements team analyzing four intersections for safety changes

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Public Works engineers are analyzing four intersections along Savannah Highway. Those intersections are Avondale Avenue, Wappoo Road, Stinson Drive and Magnolia Road. Managers say each intersection will have individual improvements to help with safety. One business owner along Avalon Avenue says congestion...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Walmart reopens following reports of bomb threat in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9 p.m.): Police say no threat was found, and Walmart is back open to the public. Georgetown Police and Fire departments are responding to a call about a possible bomb threat made toward the town's Walmart. Shoppers are being cleared out of the store,...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Back to School bashes in the Lowcountry this weekend

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year when students and teachers are preparing to return back to the classrooms. To help prepare, several districts are holding back to school "bashes" and supply drives. For students in the Tri-County Area (Charleston, Berkeley, & Dorchester) Saturday, August 6 from...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy