ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte area universities finalizing plans to tackle monkeypox

WCNC
WCNC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Education
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

West Charlotte soccer coach has been fired, CMS confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School soccer coach Ryan Copeland has been fired, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district. The district confirmed Friday that a Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about an incident. At this time, CMS has not released any information regarding what happened.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Atrium Health nurses are among the top in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major praise for a handful of frontline workers at Atrium Health. The hospital network announced Wednesday that 17 of its nurses have been recognized as being among the top 100 in the state. They were nominated by their peers and represent some of the hardest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Monkeypox#Piedmont College#Winthrop University#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Biden Administration#Davidson College#Queens University
WCNC

Shooting in southeast Charlotte sends victim to hospital, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots were fired in the southeast part of the city Saturday afternoon. Medic first confirmed they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along Wendover Road near Marvin Road around 3:20 p.m. When WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker got to the scene, officers confirmed one person was hospitalized and faced life-threatening injuries. The scene appeared to be at the Marvin Court apartment home community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 6 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a near-perfect forecast, this weekend is your chance to explore what Charlotte has to offer. From an epic Charlotte FC to local vendor fairs, here's what's happening in the Queen City. Saturday, August 6. Charlotte FC vs. Chicago @ Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte FC...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
WCNC

Tickets to the Carolina Renaissance Festival are now on sale

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Tickets are now available for the 29th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival. The festival is a seasonal arts and entertainment event featuring an artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions, food and other activities in a theatrical setting of an early European marketplace fair.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Kannapolis nonprofit helping those in need thanks to community donations

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The community rallied around a Kannapolis nonprofit by gifting hundreds of items from their Amazon Wish List. The mission of 1CAN is to help those in the Kannapolis and Concord area who need it most by filling seven area Blessing Boxes with food and personal hygiene items. People take what they need, when they need it. No questions asked.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

One person dead following shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. According to police, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Avebury Drive, right off East W.T. Harris Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Ontario Shukur Redfern suffering from a gunshot wound. Redfern was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. It happened Wednesday on Nobles Avenue, not far from the West Boulevard intersection with Billy Graham Parkway. Police responded to the area shortly after 5:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC, IKEA partner for teacher appreciation event

Thank you teachers! WCNC Charlotte teamed up with IKEA for a teacher appreciation event Friday morning at IKEA. The first 300 teachers received a swag bag. Teachers also had the opportunity to register for raffle prizes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NASCAR offering training in STEM careers

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Technical Institute hosted students Thursday to give them a closer look at in demand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers within NASCAR. "The goal is to expose youth to these high tech, high demand trades in the automotive industry," Jennifer Bergeron, President of NASCAR...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy