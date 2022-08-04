Charlotte area universities finalizing plans to tackle monkeypox

Read on www.wcnc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Blumenthal Performing Arts is Accepting Internship Applications Until August 12thCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
Veterans are struggling to become homeowners. A Charlotte non-profit is offering a unique path for them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit is helping veterans realize the dream of homeownership through a program that is turning renters into homeowners. Community Link’s rent-to-own model put Bonnie Tate and her husband Stephan, a veteran, on the right path to becoming property owners. “My home, I can...
Duke Energy's new solar power facility finished in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility. The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.
Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Charlotte soccer coach has been fired, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School soccer coach Ryan Copeland has been fired, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district. The district confirmed Friday that a Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about an incident. At this time, CMS has not released any information regarding what happened.
WCNC
NC advocates working to make voting accessible for people with disabilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As North Carolina gears up for the November election, advocates are working to make sure voting is accessible for everyone. Casting a ballot is supposed to be a smooth, easy process. However, for some, it can be quite the opposite. "That was a very horrible experience...
WCNC
Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
Atrium Health nurses are among the top in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major praise for a handful of frontline workers at Atrium Health. The hospital network announced Wednesday that 17 of its nurses have been recognized as being among the top 100 in the state. They were nominated by their peers and represent some of the hardest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCNC
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated after barracks don't meet HVAC standards
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Up to 1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers will be relocated after an inspection showed their barracks did not meet HVAC standards. In a statement, Fort Bragg Public Affairs Office said U.S. Army and installation leaders recently inspected living conditions in the VOLAR-style barracks in the Smoke Bomb Hill area at Fort Bragg.
Shooting in southeast Charlotte sends victim to hospital, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots were fired in the southeast part of the city Saturday afternoon. Medic first confirmed they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along Wendover Road near Marvin Road around 3:20 p.m. When WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker got to the scene, officers confirmed one person was hospitalized and faced life-threatening injuries. The scene appeared to be at the Marvin Court apartment home community.
QC Happenings: 6 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a near-perfect forecast, this weekend is your chance to explore what Charlotte has to offer. From an epic Charlotte FC to local vendor fairs, here's what's happening in the Queen City. Saturday, August 6. Charlotte FC vs. Chicago @ Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte FC...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We need to monitor and adjust' | Some demand COVID-19 safety plans ahead of the new school year starting
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — With multiple variants of the COVID-19 virus, the result has been hundreds of thousands of infections. In some cases, people who have been infected multiple times. With the start of the new school year approaching, health advocates worry without a COVID-19 safety plan within schools, things may worsen.
Tickets to the Carolina Renaissance Festival are now on sale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Tickets are now available for the 29th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival. The festival is a seasonal arts and entertainment event featuring an artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions, food and other activities in a theatrical setting of an early European marketplace fair.
WCNC
Kannapolis nonprofit helping those in need thanks to community donations
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The community rallied around a Kannapolis nonprofit by gifting hundreds of items from their Amazon Wish List. The mission of 1CAN is to help those in the Kannapolis and Concord area who need it most by filling seven area Blessing Boxes with food and personal hygiene items. People take what they need, when they need it. No questions asked.
WCNC
One person dead following shooting in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. According to police, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Avebury Drive, right off East W.T. Harris Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Ontario Shukur Redfern suffering from a gunshot wound. Redfern was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
Enderly Coffee Co., based in Charlotte, makes debut on area Walmart shelves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte coffee company is shaking up the shelves at area Walmart stores. Enderly Coffee Company is a West Charlotte small-batch coffee roaster that’s been part of the community since 2012. “The coffee that we’re putting on the shelves, it’s all specialty coffee, and it’s...
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte. It happened Wednesday on Nobles Avenue, not far from the West Boulevard intersection with Billy Graham Parkway. Police responded to the area shortly after 5:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot.
WCNC
WCNC, IKEA partner for teacher appreciation event
Thank you teachers! WCNC Charlotte teamed up with IKEA for a teacher appreciation event Friday morning at IKEA. The first 300 teachers received a swag bag. Teachers also had the opportunity to register for raffle prizes.
NASCAR offering training in STEM careers
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Technical Institute hosted students Thursday to give them a closer look at in demand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers within NASCAR. "The goal is to expose youth to these high tech, high demand trades in the automotive industry," Jennifer Bergeron, President of NASCAR...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0