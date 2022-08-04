Outside Lands Pre-Party at Bloomingdales w/ Drinks, Music & Bites (SF)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Come join Collected Bay Gallery in Oakland presenting WU-RITTO, an art show homage to Wu-Tang and Burritos. Artist Ozi is stepping into his 36th chamber of life and would like to celebrate by hosting a colorful in depth Wu Tang show full of wonder and passion of the music and food that made us the Bay Area people we are. If you don’t like Wu-Tang, there are burritos. If you don’t like burritos, there is Wu-Tang. And for anyone that doesn’t like either, there is something in between for you.

