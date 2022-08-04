Outside Lands Pre-Party at Bloomingdales w/ Drinks, Music & Bites (SF)

Read on sf.funcheap.com
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Shakespeare in the Park (Martinez)
A story of unrequited love, wit and Much Ado About Nothing. Seating is first come – first served. Audience members are requested to be personally responsible, distance themselves accordingly and are encouraged to wear masks outside of their seating area. Vallejo Shakespeare in the Park does not provide seating....
“Page Street Parklet” Happy Hour Party w/ Bubbles & Drinks (SF)
Why? We applied (and awarded! 🥳) for a @ccg_sfgov to build a community parklet on #PageSlowStreet. We’re partnering with Haight Burbon Shop 🥃 and @fauvescraper to design the space, and want to share our ideas and designs (seating, planters/garden, art, little library, fairy garden, etc.) and hear your feedback.
Oakland Vintage Market w/ 40+ Vendors (First Saturdays)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Oakland Vintage Market w/ 40+ Vendors (First Saturdays) Oakland Vintage Market is hosted the first Saturday of every month. Our market features 40+ Vintage Vendors who bring a curated selection of vintage furniture, art, clothing & jewelry, vinyl and all sorts of home decor. Free admission. Ample street parking. Kid and pet friendly. All vendors accept cash and Venmo.
3rd Annual “Mindful Eating Film & Food Festival”
The 3rd annual Mindful Eating Film & Food Festival returns to Marin County, California, for the largest gathering connecting the public with the truths behind the food and animal agriculture systems. Produced by Rancho Compasión, a Bay Area urban animal sanctuary founded by Miyoko Schinner, this fundraiser brings together changemakers,...
Concert in the Park + Sun Gallery Fundraiser (Hayward)
Come and enjoy FREE live music in the Hayward park and purchase delicious food to support the Sun Gallery Makerspace. Featuring 3’O Clock Jump and the Carisbrook Complex! Food from celebrity chief Council Member Francisco Zermeno. Learn all about the new makerspace in the local Sun Gallery and have fun in the park with the first of the summer concert series.
Golden Gate Park Rose Garden Tour (SF)
Join the San Francisco Rose Society on Sunday, August 14 starting at 1 p.m., for a tour of the Golden Gate Park Rose Garden led by its supervisor, Kleyton Jones. Learn about this park feature and its Roses from our staff lead who takes care of it!. The rose garden...
Walking Tour: Burlingame
The Burlingame Historical Society tour will describe the planting of the eucalyptus and elm trees that gave Burlingame its distinctive look, as well as the building in 1892 of a planned development of five homes that sought to jump-start a community of San Francisco summer dwellers. They will discuss original owners of the cottages, as well as the country club they formed. Bring a hat or sun protection. Starting at the Hillsborough Town Hall parking lot, the ¾ mile tour concludes at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
“Mercy of the Mundane” Art Show w/ Zachary Oldenkamp (SF)
Harman Projects is pleased to present Mercy of the Mundane, the debut solo exhibition by San Francisco based artist Zachary Oldenkamp. Creating soft, intimate drawings in monochrome, Oldenkamp captures the quiet moments of everyday life. Mercy of the Mundane presents a series of recent drawings illustrating commonplace objects and places which exude a feeling of peace. Oldenkamp believes that within this peace we are able to meditate, recharge, and ultimately develop our best ideas.
Sunday Jazz Series in Downtown Petaluma
Summer Jazz Concert Series continues in Downtown Petaluma every Sunday afternoon from 1:00-3:30! Come enjoy the sounds of some of the best players in the Bay Area. Each week the lineup changes but it always promises to be swingin’! Situated in the lovely Helen Putnam Plaza in Petaluma right inbetween Speakeasy and Petaluma Pie Co. Bring your family and come enjoy for free!
SF’s 2022 “Jerry Day” Free Music Festival + Excelsior Art Walk
20th Annual “Jerry Day” Concert Festival + Excelsior After Parties. The Grateful Dead’s iconic bearded lead singer Jerry Garcia had deep roots in San Francisco, having spent his childhood in the Excelsior. After his death, the first “Jerry Day” was held in 2002 to raise money to fix a rundown playground, and an annual music celebration was born. For the festival’s 20th anniversary, enjoy more than six hours of jams and tributes at the amphitheater in McLaren Park that now bears his name. And just like the Dead’s concerts never seemed to end, from 7-10 p.m. the festival leaves the park, spilling into the neighborhood for 11 different after parties, concerts and art installations gracing store-front windows and parklets.
“Wu-rrito” Art Show + Wu-Tang and Burrito Experience (Oakland)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Come join Collected Bay Gallery in Oakland presenting WU-RITTO, an art show homage to Wu-Tang and Burritos. Artist Ozi is stepping into his 36th chamber of life and would like to celebrate by hosting a colorful in depth Wu Tang show full of wonder and passion of the music and food that made us the Bay Area people we are. If you don’t like Wu-Tang, there are burritos. If you don’t like burritos, there is Wu-Tang. And for anyone that doesn’t like either, there is something in between for you.
Pacifica Drive In Movie: “West Side Story” ($40 per carload)
BINGO CARD (GENERAL ADMISSION): $40.00/Vehicle. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: $40*. *$40/vehicle. Categories: Fun & Games, In Person, Kids & Families, Movies, Other. Venue: Linda...
SF’s First “Saturday Night Skate” Pop-up Roller Disco at Ferry Building
The team behind San Francisco’s “Church of 8 Wheels” have a habit of putting roller rinks in unusual places. First they took over Sixth Ave. in Golden Gate Park, turning a 30-day trial into almost 40 years. Then in 2013 they converted an abandoned church on Fillmore St. into a roller disco. And now they are at it again, but this time for two days only. Hidden behind the Ferry Building you’ll find an LED-lit arch inviting you into a 2,400 square foot roller rink with speakers at every corner for that deep rich bass sound to help you get funky while rolling with your homies.
Cowgirl Creamery to Close Final Retail Shop
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the sad news that after 25 years, Cowgirl Creamery is closing its last remaining retail shop located at 80 4th Street, Point Reyes Station. Their Barn Shop & Cantina, known for its delectable goat cheeses and grilled cheese sammies, will be closing after Labor Day, September 5th. Point Reyes Station was the home of Cowgirl for many years prior to moving its headquarters and primary cheesemaking facility to Petaluma.
Jordan Park Cleanup (SF)
Help us clean up Jordan Park and the surrounding neighborhood. Meet at Breck’s (2 Clement St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can...
David Johnson Film Processing Lab Dedication Ceremony (Castro)
Join us on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. for a dedication ceremony for the David Johnson Film Processing Lab at the Harvey Milk Photo Center (50 Scott Street). Honor one of the most significant photographers in our city’s history, who was Ansel Adams’ first African American student. Some of his best work includes photography in the Fillmore from 1947 into the 60s, chronicling African American life in San Francisco.
New In-N-Out Coming to the Bay Area
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that the Bay Area is getting a brand new In-N-Out. The new burger joint is opening in Sonoma County in Santa Rosa at 2532 Santa Rosa Ave. Santa Rosa actually already has an In-N-Out location, which opened in 2010, located at 2131 County Center Drive.
10% off Vodka Tastings w/ Outside Lands Wristband (Hanson of Sonoma Tasting Room)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Hanson of Sonoma Tasting Room at Hanson Gallery | 669 Bridgeway, Sausalito, California, 94965, United States. Now through 8/7, stop by Hanson of Sonoma’s Sausalito tasting room for a pre-party and a special discount when you show your wristband. From now until...
“National Beer Day” w/ 50% off Beer at Main Street Burgers (Los Gatos)
Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories: Eating & Drinking, In Person. Venue: Main Street Burgers. Address: 20 S Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA...
“The Cut Outdoor Cinema” Free Sneak Peek: So I Married An Axe Murderer (SF)
Opening night of SF’s newest outdoor movie experience isn’t until Friday, but you’re invited to an exclusive sneak peek of The Cut Outdoor Cinema TONIGHT 8/4 at 7pm of the classic ’90s San Francisco Film, “So I Married An Axe Murder) So I Married An...
