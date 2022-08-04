Two beagles in Franklin Co. blazed a trail for thousands more

Read on www.wdbj7.com
Related
wfirnews.com
Roanoke shelters full, hold adoption event to save animal lives
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke, VA – Today, Saturday, August 6th Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection will hold an adoption event. Both organizations are overflowing with adoptable dogs and have no space to take in more animals. The Regional Center for Animal Care and...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received 50 cats from a person who was evicted. The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived. Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35. Friends of...
WDBJ7.com
Annual “load the bus celebration” kicks off in Roanoke
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sounds of the William Byrd High School Drumline and William Fleming and Patrick Henry High School cheerleaders could be heard outside the Bonsack Walmart Friday afternoon. They were welcoming in the kickoff for the annual “load the bus celebration” on the weekend of the Virginia Sales Tax Holiday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Vision to reality: Community push continues for Smith Mountain Lake Center
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Smith Mountain Lake gains a ton of attraction during the warmer months, but area leaders would like to see that business all year-round. Their solution? A community center. WSLS 10 reported on the push for a community center in the Smith Mountain Lake area back...
WSLS
Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
chathamstartribune.com
Dozens of youth enjoy an epic river experience for first time
The Dan River Basin Association provided more than 50 youth from Danville and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties with an epic river experience at Abreu-Grogan Park on the Dan River. DRBA offered two, one-day events in June and July. During the events, youth rotated through stations learning about the river, paddling and water safety. The events were funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 8-12
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WSLS
Clear the shelters: Montgomery County Animal Services looking for families to adopt fur friends
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Meet Rosie! Montgomery County Animal Services said she loves to relax on the couch and is perfect for anyone looking for a relaxed dog around the house. Rosie prefers being the only fur baby in the home is also better with older kids and prefers...
WDBJ7.com
Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Garden of Grace sees a growing need
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Botetourt County is pulling baskets of produce from its community garden in hopes of filling the plates of its neighbors in need. “Funny as this may sound. I think we would like to extinguish hunger one tomato at a time or one squash at a time,” Pastor Chuck Miller said.
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
wallstreetwindow.com
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
WDBJ7.com
News business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– by selling books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
WDBJ7.com
Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first of the rescued beagle puppies at Angels of Assisi have found their forever homes. Angels of Assisi received 64 beagles from an Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia last week. So far, ten puppies have gone home with families and several others are in foster homes.
WDBJ7.com
Hallmark Channel actress organizes 200 backpack donations for Roanoke Valley foster care children
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As families are getting ready to head back to school, actress Jen Lilley and local organizations are making sure kids in foster care have the supplies they need. You may have seen Lilley in a Hallmark Christmas movie or in the soap opera, ‘Days of Our...
smithmountainlake.com
Goodview man sentenced in DUI wreck that injured Bedford County couple
A Goodview man was sentenced Aug. 2 to eight years in prison for his role in a DUI-related wreck in Bedford County that injured a couple who had an infant in the vehicle. Brandon Wayne Bateman, 36, pleaded no contest in March to two felony counts of maiming; one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense in 10 years; and one count of driving without a license because of previous offense while under the influence.
WSLS
‘Drag extravaganza’ receives support after concerns, moves show to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – ‘A Knight with Kendall,’ originally promoted as a ‘drag extravaganza,’ took centerstage at Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts on Thursday after it was moved from Jefferson Forest High School due to residents’ concerns. Organizers of ‘A Knight with Kendall’...
Comments / 0