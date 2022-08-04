A place to call home: ﻿﻿'I want a family that takes care of me,' 12-year-old boy awaiting adoption says

Read on www.wxii12.com
After A Family Abandons Their Cat, He Walks Back 12 Miles Just To Be Rejected Again
Getting a pet is always a lot to consider. It’s a new addition to your family which requires as much attention as anyone else and that‘s not something that everyone can handle. Apparently, this is what happened with this family from North Carolina that decided to give away their 7-year-old cat, Toby.
CBS News
Furever Home: Meet Oliver, a good boy in need of a loving home
In this edition of "Furever Home," get to know Oliver, a handsome and well-behaved boy who gets along well with other dogs, chickens and even a cat. He's available for adoption through TruRescue.org.
Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs
Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
Archie Battersbee family says ‘no parent must go through this again’
Relatives of Archie Battersbee, who died after his life support treatment was withdrawn on Saturday, have called for change in the way such cases are handled, saying they “want something good to come out of this tragedy”. The 12-year-old’s parents fought a bitter legal battle to try to...
Young Boy Opens A Unique Animal Shelter And He Has Already Rescued 22 Dogs And 4 Cats
In the never-ending conflict between boomers and zoomers, we can often overlook heartwarming examples of good deeds that happen around the world and defy the stereotypes of generations. Eduardo Caioado from Anápolis, Brazil has always been passionate about helping animals in need. He has been rescuing abandoned animals around his...
Turn His Frown Upside Down – Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Some TLC
This week's pet from It Takes a Village is a special fella who needs a special home to love him. Let me introduce you to INDY. INDY is a 6-year-old male mixed breed, possibly a terrier or beagle mix, and he weighs about 30 pounds. INDY previously lived with both cats and dogs, and you can probably tell from the picture above that he doesn't look very comfortable at the shelter. The fact is, INDY is scared and shy. He barks sometimes when he gets scared, and that, in turn, scares off some people. So, we just encourage you to give INDY a chance..
Cat Finds Comfy Place After Roaming Outside for Years, She Has 2 Kittens that No One Expected
A cat found a comfy place after roaming outside for years. She had two kittens that no one expected. A scruffy, scrawny cat was spotted in a neighborhood of Montreal, Canada, in need of help. Right before she was found, a few good Samaritans were in the area trying to save another cat of the same age.
Meet Three Best Friends – Two Dogs And A Cat Who Love Doing Everything Together
What if I told you that this post is about three best friends, but not ordinary ones? Meet Watson and Kiko – two golden retriever boys, and Harry – one adorably silly cat who can’t imagine his life without his best dog buddies. Unlike some people might think, three of them live in perfect harmony and share a very strong passion for napping.
California Rescue Helps Senior Citizens Care for Their Dogs
Peace of Mind Dog Rescue, based out of Pacific Grove, California, cares for senior citizens’ dogs after they are no longer able to do so. In a spotlight for CNN Heroes, rescue co-founder Carie Broecker explained the inspiration for Peace of Mind. About Peace of Mind “Oftentimes, the dog can be your last connection to […] The post California Rescue Helps Senior Citizens Care for Their Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
Video of Dogs in Wheelchairs Enjoying a Stroll on the Beach Gives Us All the Feels
It can be heartbreaking to think about all the sweet animals that are out there struggling with injury or hunger while lacking love and support from a human companion. When you think about how sad this is, it is important to remember the amazing work of those who dedicate their lives to helping these pets, just like the wonderful people in this video.
